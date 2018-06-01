Bluesman Eddy Clearwater dies of heart failure at age 83

In this Sunday, June 9, 2013 photo, Eddy "The Chief" Clearwater performs with the Chicago Blues Old School, New Millennium, during the Chicago Blues Festival at the Petrillo Music Shell, in Grant Park, in downtown Chicago. Bluesman Clearwater, lauded for his guitar playing and flamboyant showmanship, has died of heart failure. Alligator Records announced Clearwater, 83, died Friday, June 1, 2018, in Skokie, Ill. Chicago Tribune via AP Nuccio DiNuzzo