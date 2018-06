FILE - In this Oct. 4, 2017, file photo, actors Laura Prepon, left, and Ben Foster attend the premiere of "Una" at the Landmark Sunshine Cinema in New York. Prepon tweeted a photo and announced on Sunday, June 3, 2018, that she and Foster had tied the knot. The couple were engaged in 2016 and they had their first child, a girl, last August. AP, File Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision