The Latest: Weinstein pleads not guilty to rape, sex charge

FILE - In this May 25, 2018, file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at the first precinct while turning himself to authorities following allegations of sexual misconduct in New York. Weinstein is scheduled to be arraigned in New York on rape and criminal sex act charges. The hearing on Tuesday, June 4, in NY's Manhattan borough comes after a grand jury indicted the former movie mogul on charges involving two women. Andres Kudacki, File AP Photo