Little Big Town bring 'Summer Fever' to CMT Music Awards

FILE - In this Nov. 8, 2017, file photo, Carrie Underwood performs "Softly and Tenderly" during an In Memoriam tribute at the 51st annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. Underwood has a chance to extend her run as the most decorated artist in the history of the CMT Music Awards. The country star has 17 wins and she’s nominated for three awards at the Wednesday, June 6, 2018, show which kicks off from the Bridgestone Arena. AP, File Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision