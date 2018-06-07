Amazon unveils nearly hands-free streaming TV device

This undated image provided by Amazon.com, Inc. shows an Amazon Fire TV Cube. Amazon unveiled the new voice-controlled Fire TV device, which lets users shout out when they want to turn on the TV, flip channels or search for sitcoms, all without pushing any buttons. The Fire TV Cube is not entirely hands-free yet, however. Some apps or streaming services may require viewers to pick up the included remote to rewind or stop a show. (Amazon.com, Inc. via AP)