Q&A: Opioids crisis is backdrop to new play about Betty Ford

FILE - In this Aug. 19, 1992 file photo, former President Gerald R. Ford and his wife Betty Ford watch a session of the Republican National Convention in the Houston Astrodome. The documentary play, "SHE DID ALL THAT -- Betty Ford: Speaking Out, Saving Lives," debuts June 28, 2018, at the Boston Playwrights' Theatre. The former U.S. first lady, who died in 2011, established drug and alcohol treatment centers credited with helping generations of celebrities and ordinary Americans alike overcome addiction. Barry Thumma, File AP Photo