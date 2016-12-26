Horoscopes for Monday, December 26, 2016

Aries
This is a day for being bright, bubbly and sparky, especially if you're getting together with people you didn't see yesterday. You'll enjoy making a fuss of someone special, and even more so if you don't see them very often. You're in a very broadminded state right now, making you prepared to take people as you find them without wanting to change them into something they're not.
Lucky Number199
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignPisces
Taurus
If you don't have any plans today, it would be a good idea to visit some of the people you didn't manage to see yesterday. For instance, you might drop in on some older relatives or neighbors, especially if you know it would cheer them up. You're still in the sort of mood where you're happy to consider everyone's needs and not just your own.
Lucky Number735
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignPisces
Gemini
If you worked hard yesterday you'll enjoy putting your feet up and letting someone else take over today. You're much more interested in having some interesting conversations and, preferably, in having a change of scene at some point. Get out for a walk or jump in the car and go for a drive, otherwise you'll start to feel slightly bored and stale.
Lucky Number299
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignLeo
Cancer
You're still in a jolly mood and making an effort to get on well with whoever happens to be around. However, you'll appreciate being able to put your feet up at some point, especially if it's someone else's turn to wait on you for a change. If you're at a loose end, consider visiting some friends or ringing up someone who you know is on their own.
Lucky Number323
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignLeo
Leo
This is a wonderful day for catching up with some of the people you didn't see yesterday. You're feeling sociable and friendly, and you'll enjoy chatting to whoever happens to be around. If you're doing some entertaining today you'll have a great time and will go out of your way to put everyone at their ease and make them feel welcome.
Lucky Number363
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignLibra
Virgo
Yesterday was good fun but you'd like to take things a little easier today. Maybe you simply want to potter around at home, eating up the leftovers and looking at your Christmas presents. Mind you, you might still be inspired to cook up a storm in the kitchen or to create a very cosy and festive atmosphere for your nearest and dearest.
Lucky Number736
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignPisces
Libra
It's another sociable and happy day and you'll enjoy mixing with people who make you laugh. This is a particularly good day for being entertained rather than being the one who's doing the entertaining, and you'll do your best to be a good guest. Besides, it will be a lovely opportunity to get dressed up and make sure you're looking stunning.
Lucky Number841
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignVirgo
Scorpio
As far as you're concerned, this is a day for enjoying your creature comforts and not doing anything very strenuous. Your ideal is to relax at home, eating leftovers from yesterday so you don't have to do any cooking, and watching some of your favourite DVDs or television programs. You'll also enjoy having a look at your presents if there wasn't much chance for that yesterday.
Lucky Number708
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignScorpio
Sagittarius
Once again you're in a happy-go-lucky mood, and ready to take people as you find them. This is guaranteed to make the day go with a swing, and your tolerance will help to make it a stress-free day. If you've been eating too much over the past couple of days you'll enjoy getting out into the fresh air and taking some exercise. You might even be able to work up an appetite for the next meal!
Lucky Number639
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignGemini
Capricorn
You'll appreciate having some time to yourself today. It's not that you're feeling antisocial or unfriendly, simply that you're longing for some peace and quiet so you can catch your breath. There are also certain things that you need to mull over, and you won't be able to do that if you're surrounded by lots of people. Mind you, this might be easier said than done!
Lucky Number307
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignAries
Aquarius
You're feeling more outgoing than yesterday, making it a wonderful chance to get together with friends. You'll love spending time with them, even if you aren't doing anything very special. This is also a good day for thinking about your plans for the future and working out how to turn them into reality.
Lucky Number666
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignScorpio
Pisces
This is a good day for being with people who are older, wiser or more influential than you. That might mean spending time with older relatives or visiting an elderly neighbor. At some point, though, you'll appreciate having some time to yourself, especially if yesterday was quite busy. At the moment you need plenty of peace and quiet, so grab some when you have the chance.
