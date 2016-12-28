Horoscopes for Wednesday, December 28, 2016

Aries
Loved ones aren't at their most co-operative today, so take note if you're hoping to persuade someone to do you a favor as it's a waste of time and lead to a lot of resentment. This is a day for accepting your limitations, and those of other people, and acting accordingly. Yes, it's frustrating but there's nothing you can do about it right now.
Lucky Number681
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignGemini
Taurus
Things have been going really well recently, but you encounter a few snags today. Someone's throwing a spanner in the works, perhaps by refusing to give their consent to something or simply by being bloody-minded. Don't waste your time trying to reason with them while they're in this mood; it will only make them worse.
Lucky Number238
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignLibra
Gemini
Someone is being uncompromising and unhelpful and you won't be able to budge them. They've dug their heels in and that's that. This means you must either hope that they'll change their tune over the next few days or alter your strategy. And before you put all the blame on their shoulders, consider whether they may have a good point that you've chosen to ignore.
Lucky Number273
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignAries
Cancer
Get set for a rather frustrating day in which you don't make as much progress as you'd like. Someone isn't around to give you the help you need or things simply don't go according to plan. It's irritating but there doesn't seem to be much you can do about it. You should certainly avoid forcing the issue because that won't get you anywhere either.
Lucky Number223
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignVirgo
Leo
Life is rather difficult today, unfortunately. Someone is being obstructive and unhelpful, so you feel they're standing in your way or deliberately snookering whatever you're trying to achieve. Although you're angry with them for the way they're behaving, there may be good reasons why you can't show your feelings, such as the fact that they're your boss.
Lucky Number413
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignSagittarius
Virgo
Someone is being rather difficult today. They seem to be doing their best to trample all over your dreams and ideas, or to say things that leave you feeling worried and anxious. Or are you reading too much into the situation? Try to rise above it rather than to get sucked down into it. And don't tell yourself that the world is against you because it may not be nearly as bad as that.
Lucky Number924
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignAries
Libra
Someone wants to make your life difficult today - they're standing in your way over something or they aren't being nearly as helpful as you'd hoped. There could also be difficulties if you're trying to get a project off the ground, because you may hit financial snags or a lack of co-operation from some quarters.
Lucky Number379
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignCancer
Scorpio
The Christmas season has been pretty good so far, but you hit a snag today. Someone is a pain in the neck, and there doesn't seem to be much you can do about it. Maybe you're facing problems because this person is busy reminding you who they are, and how they're in a position of authority over you. Or perhaps they seem to be busy putting spokes in your wheels, so you can't make any progress while they're in their current mood. It sounds as though you need to be patient.
Lucky Number851
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignScorpio
Sagittarius
Get ready to grit your teeth as you try to cope with setbacks and difficulties. These could affect your working life, your health, a pet or travel plans. Or maybe you simply feel that you aren't making any progress in life and that, if anything, you seem to be moving backwards rather than forwards. You won't be happy about it but right now you must accept your limitations and learn from them. You certainly can't bulldoze your way through them.
Lucky Number081
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignSagittarius
Capricorn
You feel as if you're wading through treacle today and it's difficult to make much progress. In fact, if anything you seem to be moving backwards rather than forwards. It doesn't help that a certain person is being less than co-operative and agreeable. Maybe they have a point, but you don't like the way they're getting their message across. But what can you do about it?
Lucky Number645
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignCapricorn
Aquarius
Someone isn't being very helpful today, much to your disappointment. They may even be going out of their way to be unhelpful, by backtracking on something they'd agreed to earlier or not giving you the support you were expecting. Unfortunately there's little you can do about this, other than to accept it and to work around it. But it looks as though you'll have to change your plans.
Lucky Number926
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignVirgo
Pisces
Grit your teeth and prepare for a day of frustrations and difficulties. You don't seem to be making as much progress as you'd like and you may even have to cope with a major snag. If you're out and about in your car today, make sure that it's working properly. If you're travelling on public transport there could be some annoying delays or cancellations to cope with. Maybe you should allow extra time for all your journeys, just in case.
Comments