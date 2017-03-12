Horoscopes

March 12, 2017 1:41 AM

Horoscopes for Sunday, March 12, 2017

Aries

March 21-April 19

It's a full-on day. With the full Moon glowing in your sector of work and health, be prepared for some stress, especially if you have a run-in with colleagues or subordinates. Even pets and other small animals will put you on your guard today, Rams! Resolve to eat healthy foods and take on a reasonable exercise and deep-breathing schedule, so that you can keep your cool.

Lucky Number

685

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Taurus
 

Taurus

April 20-May 20

The Full Moon in Virgo activates your fifth house of romance and pleasure, bringing your creativity to the surface. Most Bulls never lose their sense of wonder, but if you have, it is time to get back in touch with your inner child. All work and no play is lethal, so plan to have a sybaritic, not-a-care-in-the-world kind of day.

Lucky Number

131

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Gemini
 

Gemini

May 21-June 21

The Full Moon energizes Virgo, your fourth house of home and family, making you more than ready for a personal retreat. The stars favor spiritual and emotional healing now, so surround yourself with the people and things that make you feel whole. Pick up some flowers on your way home from work and enjoy a candlelit bath tonight.

Lucky Number

646

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Capricorn
 

Cancer

June 22-July 22

The Full Moon in your third house of communication will help you express yourself more fully. In fact, you and your romantic partner, best friend or business partner should be able to read each other's minds as the Moon adds an undercurrent of psychic energy to the mix. This is a good time to get everything out in the open as a general good mood predominates.

Lucky Number

684

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Scorpio
 

Leo

July 23-August 22

You can get a great deal accomplished through careful planning today. With the Full Moon in careful Virgo and your second house of personal finances, you'll want to know where you stand at the bank. Take a good look at what you owe and what you have incoming so that you may prepare accordingly. You'll have an opportunity to increase your income soon.

Lucky Number

380

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Aquarius
 

Virgo

August 23-September 22

This can be one of the most delightful days of the year for you. SIt's the Full Moon in Virgo, so show off your creative talents and share ideas with your most exciting friends. Don't stay home and watch television unless you have no choice. If you are housebound this evening, why not invite your friends in for an evening of desserts and good conversation?

Lucky Number

833

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Gemini
 

Libra

September 23-October 22

You may prefer solitude to company now with the Full Moon in your twelfth house of subconscious matters. You have entered your low lunar cycle, so don't push yourself too hard. Stress is likely to make you more susceptible to illness today, so protect yourself with plenty of rest and vitamin C. Turn in early tonight and let your soul breathe deep.

Lucky Number

446

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Leo
 

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

Friendship may be on your mind as the Full Moon in Virgo activates your eleventh house of friends and associates. You may find a friend needs your support during this time; conversely, if you need a shoulder to cry on, seek out a trusted pal. Sometimes it seems that no one understands you, but there is at least one person out there who understands you and likes you just the same.

Lucky Number

685

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Capricorn
 

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

The Full Moon illuminates your tenth house of career and status, helping to bring attention to your standing at work and in the community. Most Archers prefer to keep a high profile and many are well-respected members of their communities. Do a good deed or two and it's sure to be noticed. There is nothing wrong with doing something right while everyone is watching.

Lucky Number

892

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Scorpio
 

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

Get out there and strut your stuff as the Full Moon blesses your sense of adventure. Since your style and charm is the true definition of fashion, you are at least one or two steps ahead of the rest of the world. Don't be afraid to be yourself, even if you know that no one else is anything like you. The world would be boring if everyone were the same.

Lucky Number

690

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Aquarius
 

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

The Full Moon activates your eighth house of sex, money and power, placing the emphasis on your intimate relationships and the things you share with others. Unfortunately, there may be some confusion about who owns what and who owes what. Try not to let money arguments ruin the day.

Lucky Number

987

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Capricorn
 

Pisces

February 19-March 20

Compromise is important as the Virgo Full Moon activates your seventh house of marriage and partnerships today. You may not feel like cooperating, but it is in your best interests to do so. Even trying to get along with an enemy or competitor will benefit you in the long run. Do not allow anger and frustration to build up. Let off steam with vigorous exercise.

Lucky Number

333

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Taurus

