Horoscopes for Wednesday, March 22, 2017

Aries
The Moon continues to glide through your tenth house of status, so why not make a public appearance? Show the world just how together your life is now, regardless of how satisfied you are with the current status quo. Grab your partner, mate, or best friend, make yourself gorgeous and get out there!
Lucky Number307
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignLibra
Taurus
Daydreams can help you cope with reality today; a little fantasy and imagination will help spice up your life. A change of pace, or scenery will be good for you now. With the Moon passing through creative Capricorn you may want to try something new in the kitchen. Experiment with an exotic recipe or try out a new restaurant that interests you.
Lucky Number780
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignVirgo
Gemini
You may feel rather haunted today, literally or figuratively. Dreams and visions may disturb you, but if you take the time to analyze them, you will find they are a great tool for personal and spiritual growth. Surround yourself with things and people that comfort you and avoid negative places. Everyone needs time to hide once in a while... it's time for you to be in your own safe, private place.
Lucky Number138
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignSagittarius
Cancer
It may be time to pay more attention to your partner as the Moon sails through your seventh house of marriage and partnerships. Your mate, business partner or best friend may need a little extra TLC, so don't be stingy with your affection. If you have been having a problem communicating with your closest associates, rest assured that improvement is just around the corner.
Lucky Number970
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignSagittarius
Leo
This a great day to get organized as the Moon activates your sixth house of health and service. There are few things more embarrassing than being asked for an important document or other item and not being able to find what should be readily available. See to it you know where everything is.
Lucky Number556
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignGemini
Virgo
Meaningful coincidences, or synchronicity are everyday miracles. You may experience several today as the intuitive Moon blends well with transformative Pluto, so be open to the miraculous in your life. It may be as simple as knowing who will call before the phone rings, but it could also be a series of events that leaves you breathless. Bless those around you and accept the blessings of the universe into your life.
Lucky Number527
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignLeo
Libra
If you have time on your hands, spend it making some home improvements today. Even small things such as dusting ceiling fans and cleaning windows will help make you feel proud of your environment. Spending more time with your family members will also help to strengthen bonds. A project that everyone can contribute to can help bring you closer.
Lucky Number741
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignAquarius
Scorpio
Enjoy the day's lighthearted mood. Lunch with a neighbor or sibling should lift your spirits and you'll be appreciated for your warmth and support. This afternoon could prove to be quite busy, so try to pace yourself. Tonight is wonderful for getting together with friends. Perhaps a neighborhood barbecue or community event will appeal to you?
Lucky Number220
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignPisces
Sagittarius
Today is a wonderful day to spend with family, especially if you have a common goal in mind. Get together to paint a house, work on a child's science project, or any type of activity that is best when done as a team. Being productive is good for your soul today, so don't spend the day in front of the television. If the weather is fine, find a project you can do outdoors. Get busy!
Lucky Number226
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignAquarius
Capricorn
With the Moon glowing in your first house of personality, you should be in your element. You can plan and create to your heart's content, and people will thank you for it. Sometimes people are frightened by your rich and potent inner life, but the tears and laughter are the sunshine and rain that are so crucial to human growth and development. Make no excuses nor apologies for yours.
Lucky Number474
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignTaurus
Aquarius
Tap into your own intuitive wisdom while the Moon passes through your twelfth house of secrets; remembering your dreams will help you understand the workings of your inner mind. You might not feel like going out on the town tonight, but who says you have to go out in order to have a good time? Celebrate the end of the week in your own private way.
Lucky Number761
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignScorpio
Pisces
With the Moon helping you to be a bit more footloose and carefree today, you might consider a day at the park or the beach. Leave your work for another day and enjoy the company of your favourite people. Better yet, gather everyone together for team sports or volunteer work, as today's aspects favor group efforts.
