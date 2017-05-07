Horoscopes

May 07, 2017 5:43 AM

Horoscopes for Sunday, May 7, 2017

Aries

March 21-April 19

No sooner has a thought popped into your head than you've put it into words. You're certainly in a very voluble and chatty mood, but the trick lies in knowing when to speak up and when to shut up. If everyone starts developing glazed looks, or possibly even begins to fall asleep, you'll know you've gone too far. Turn the conversation round to them, fast!

Lucky Number

644

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Virgo

Taurus

April 20-May 20

An older friend or relative could do with some help today, whether that means doing their shopping for them, dropping in for a chat or running some errands on their behalf. What matters most of all for them is the knowledge that you're thinking about them and that you care, so give them a ring or write them a letter if you can't see them in person.

Lucky Number

324

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Taurus

Gemini

May 21-June 21

If you've lost touch with a friend and are wondering how they are, why not ring or write them today. You've nothing to lose and they'll be happy to hear from you. There could also be a lot more contact than usual with other buddies, so prepare yourself for a highly sociable day.

Lucky Number

522

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Gemini

Cancer

June 22-July 22

If you're trying to concentrate on something important today you'll do best if you can shut yourself away somewhere. That way, you won't have to cope with distractions and interruptions that could put you off your stroke or sidetrack you. Someone in authority is being very garrulous, which is fine if you have the time to listen but annoying if you haven't.

Lucky Number

674

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Cancer

Leo

July 23-August 22

Ask someone a question and then sit back while they give you a very long answer. Yes, it's one of those days when people are feeling loquacious and chatty, so it's difficult to get away from them once they start talking. Bear this in mind if you need to make a long-distance phone call because it might end up costing you a lot more money than you'd hoped. Perhaps you should send an email instead?

Lucky Number

152

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Leo

Virgo

August 23-September 22

This is a great day for talking about your deepest feelings. You'll find it surprisingly easy to put your feelings into words, even if this is normally quite difficult for you. However, don't confuse being articulate with being glib, otherwise you'll fall into the trap of saying a lot but not meaning very much. So choose your words carefully, and remember to listen to the other person's point of view when it's their turn to speak.

Lucky Number

771

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Aries

Libra

September 23-October 22

If you're in a hurry today you'd be wise to avoid getting drawn into conversations unless they're absolutely necessary. That's because people are feeling very chatty and once they get talking it may be almost impossible to shut them up again. If you're talking to your other half, make sure you listen to what they're saying, even if they do get rather heated in the process.

Lucky Number

449

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

It's a difficult day. You're feeling tired and listless, yet you're facing a list of duties and chores that need urgent attention. Do yourself a favor and get as much rest and relaxation as possible, because you simply don't have the energy to push yourself hard. Keep away from anyone bearing germs in case they're generous enough to give you some of them.

Lucky Number

572

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Virgo

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

Once again you're in the mood to have fun, and today you simply want to play whenever you get the chance. That might mean getting down on all fours and playing with a baby or toddler, making a big fuss of your pets or taking a small child off on an outing. Alternatively you might prefer more adult pursuits, such as gambling on a game of cards.

Lucky Number

442

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Taurus

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

Someone is behaving like a scaled down version of Scrooge today. What a misery. Is there really something sour to say about everything? Don't let this old sourpuss get the better of you. If you can't think who fits this description, make sure you aren't the guilty party.

Lucky Number

346

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Gemini

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

You're in a little world of your own today, making it difficult to come down to earth long enough to deal with much reality. It's not that you've drifted off into la-la land, simply that you're in the mood to daydream and don't want to get involved in anything that seems too strenuous, unpleasant or challenging. Listen to your gut instincts when talking to people.

Lucky Number

978

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius

Pisces

February 19-March 20

Once again, money is the main topic of the day, but for very different reasons. Instead of wanting to fritter it away in all directions, you're now interested in spending it on items that have value or meaning for you. You'll be especially keen on buying things with a New Age or spiritual slant, such as a crystal or deck of tarot cards.

Lucky Number

991

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Gemini

