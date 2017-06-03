Horoscopes for Saturday, June 3, 2017

Aries
As the day gets underway, the Moon enters Libra and your seventh house, shifting the attention onto partners. Be as co-operative as possible and make a special effort to help others. Do something special for your beloved and try to get some time together tonight to rekindle romance.
Lucky Number344
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignLeo
Taurus
The Moon slips into Libra as the day gets underway. Focus on the little things that need to be done and stick to routines. Attention to detail is the key today. Make sure you maintain a good pace at work, but you must also remember to attend to your health. Proper rest, exercise and a good diet are essential if you are to keep up at work.
Lucky Number721
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignLibra
Gemini
The sensual Moon is moving through Libra as the day gets underway, so your attention will be drawn to matters of pleasure, creativity and recreation. Get out the work in progress on your favourite creative project and continue. Indulge in your favourite leisure activities. Children may need attention. Share the process of the day with someone close.
Lucky Number915
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignCapricorn
Cancer
The mobile Moon is moving through Libra as the day gets underway, so matters of home, family and emotion will predominate. Find a good balance in giving affections and attention to those your love. If there are duties or tasks around the home that need doing, then make sure you catch up with them as well, even if it is a busy day in other respects.
Lucky Number425
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignCancer
Leo
As the Moon is moving through Libra, you need to be on your toes and at your brilliant best when it comes to communications. If you have ideas that need developing, talk them through with close friends or partners. It's a day to be agile and diplomatic, always seeing the other side in any debate. Listen as much as you speak and keep your ears open for a good idea.
Lucky Number381
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignLeo
Virgo
Turn your attention to matters of money and the budget. Go over the figures and see where you stand. If there are problems, discuss them with partners of close associates. Balance and practical action are your two key themes for the day.
Lucky Number221
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignCancer
Libra
The Moon is shining in your sign today, setting the tides of your feelings in motion. You'll shine with an inner light, but there may be some ups and downs as regards the balance with which you approach the day. The key thing is simply to go with the tide of feeling and enjoy the ride. Be around the people you love and spoil them and yourself with a treat or something special.
Lucky Number136
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignAries
Scorpio
The secretive Moon is moving through Libra as the day gets underway so it could be wise for you to step back from things just a little. Give yourself a bit of breathing space and a bit of time to rest and restore the spirit. Take some time to ponder on problems or troubles that you've had. A little rumination will provide the best solution.
Lucky Number181
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignVirgo
Sagittarius
The Moon is in Libra, bringing contact with friends and associates that may help to influence, or even advance your situation. It's a good day to be mixing with people, discussing and exchanging ideas. This kind of contact should help to make the connections you need and help you to fit what you're doing into a broader context. Be sociable.
Lucky Number100
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignCancer
Capricorn
The sophisticated Moon in Libra shows work or responsibilities will be putting demands on your time. Keep up with the demands, as the day will need to run according to schedule. You must to deal with other people and their needs. Those in authority, especially women, may play a particular part in your day.
Lucky Number597
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignCapricorn
Aquarius
The Moon is moving through Libra today, so there will an urge towards movement and freedom. You may wish to break the routine of the day somehow. If you're busy, try to keep your schedule varied and flexible rather than letting yourself get pinned down in the one spot. If you can get out for a walk or a bit of fresh air, you'll do yourself some good.
Lucky Number617
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignSagittarius
Pisces
The mysterious Moon is moving through Libra today, leaving you feeling urgent or restless without perhaps giving you a focus. Take care not to overdo things, especially in the realm of spending. It would be all too easy to go too far. Contemplate the mysteries of people, what you want from them and what they give you. Perception and insight are the keys to a fulfilling day.
