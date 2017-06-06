Horoscopes for Tuesday, June 6, 2017

Aries
You're at your chattiest and most gregarious today and you'll feel as though you're missing out if you have to spend too much time on your own. You'll love talking to whoever's around, but preferably you should let them get a word in edgeways every now and then. You'll also enjoy keeping on the move as much as possible, with plenty of different things to do.
Lucky Number152
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignAries
Taurus
Want to hear some good news? From today you embark on a fun-loving and enjoyable phase in which your popularity will soar and you'll have a great time, thanks to Venus in your sign. It will be a fantastic opportunity to enhance your image in some way, too, such as altering the style or color of your hair or treating yourself to some flattering new clothes. They'll really get you noticed!
Lucky Number186
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignPisces
Gemini
A friend is feeling chatty as Mercury enters Gemini. It's hard to keep them quiet. And maybe you don't want to, in which case you'll happily listen to them burbling on. But if you've got things to do you won't be quite so keen to have your ears talked off. It's a good day for jotting down ideas about your future plans.
Lucky Number707
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignScorpio
Cancer
There's a lot to talk about at work today, especially if you're throwing in some gossip for good measure. Try to be considerate about this, and don't hold up anyone who is obviously busy or whose boss is breathing down their neck. It's a good day for taking part in a discussion or negotiation, provided that you can stick to the facts and not get sidetracked by trivial details.
Lucky Number228
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignAries
Leo
If you're a typical Leo you have more charm than the rest of the signs put together, and during the next few weeks you'd be wise to channel it in the direction of people who are in a position of authority over you, such as an older relative or your boss. You might also embark on a relationship with someone who's very influential or who is much older or younger than you.
Lucky Number334
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignLibra
Virgo
June hasn't been much fun so far, but it improves by leaps and bounds from today. During the next few weeks you'll get a real kick out of having some adventures and excitements, and from broadening your horizons. Maybe this is your cue to organize your next holiday, especially if you're tempted by the prospect of visiting an exotic or unusual location. Communication at work and with Those That Count also improves.
Lucky Number674
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignTaurus
Libra
If you're still stewing about what's been happening over the past few days, grab the chance to talk about it as Mercury enters Gemini and Venus heads into Taurus. You don't have to go on about it at length, but don't be satisfied with a couple of brief sentences, either. Do your best not to hog the conversation, just in case someone else has equally pressing things to get off their chest. It could be intense.
Lucky Number157
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignAries
Scorpio
Relationships take on added importance for you today, and will continue to dominate your emotions for the rest of the month. This means you'll work hard at pleasing the other people in your life and keeping them happy, even if this means that your own needs have to take a back seat very now and then. That's fine if you're happy about it, but don't set a precedent that you'll come to resent.
Lucky Number203
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignSagittarius
Sagittarius
Talk to some of the special people in your life today, Archers. Arrange to meet for a quick drink or a meal, or give them a ring if they live far away. You'll really enjoy catching up with all the gossip and exchanging your news. A visit to the cinema or theatre would be ideal, even more so if you can discuss your impressions afterwards with a companion.
Lucky Number515
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignGemini
Capricorn
This is a wonderful day for taking a trip down memory lane with someone who shared it with you. Get out the photo album to help jog your memory, or look through some treasured keepsakes. You'll also enjoy inviting some friends or family to your home, so you can do some entertaining. Everyone will be really chatty, so don't expect them to draw breath for some time.
Lucky Number982
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignTaurus
Aquarius
You're all set to enjoy some domestic bliss between now and late June. It's the perfect chance to do some entertaining, or simply to enjoy being with loved ones. If you're in the throes of moving house you'll want to make the experience as easy as possible and you'll also throw a lot of energy into making your new home feel very comfortable and familiar.
Lucky Number179
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignCancer
Pisces
Enjoy your social life between now and the end of the month, because it will be even better than usual. Friends will want to spend more time with you and you could receive lots of invitations, and neighbors will also be clamoring for your company. If you want to get to know more people, you'll have a good time if you take part in some local activities.
Comments