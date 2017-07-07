Horoscopes for Friday, July 7, 2017

Aries
The Moon creates tension during the day, so you can expect a few ups and downs. There might be disputes, excitement and over-reaction especially where communications are concerned. Just ride out the bumps and don't get stressed. Take care when travelling during the early part of the day. Avoid arguments with those who aren't prepared to see another's point of view.
Lucky Number316
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignCancer
Taurus
There could be changes or developments with regard to finances, or maybe just a lot of discussion in that area. Be flexible today, listen to advice and watch for signs. It will be important not to over-react or let the reactions of others influence you too much. Your sign is famous for its steady approach: be the Taurus of legend today!
Lucky Number602
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignLeo
Gemini
The Moon upsets the applecart with regard to communications as she bounces around today. You might find there are minor squabbles, disputes and misunderstandings. Bear in mind that these will come from haste, inattention or overreaction. If you take things calmly and encourage others to do the same, the day will flow more easily.
Lucky Number466
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignPisces
Cancer
With the Moon playing tricks you might have to work hard to keep up with what's happening. There could be important details that are missed, or confused communications. Keep calm and be prepared to go over matters with a fine toothcomb to see what's been missed. On a personal note, delve more deeply into spiritual matters.
Lucky Number202
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignTaurus
Leo
The fertile Moon flirts with Uranus and Chiron, creating more than a little tension, as you can imagine! There could be a cat amongst the pigeons in your circle of friends. People around you may be over-reacting but ride out the upsets, as they will pass quickly. As regards your own hopes and dreams, you may need to revise your plans according to what's happening at the moment. Redirect your attention and your energies.
Lucky Number503
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignAries
Virgo
With the Moon playing tricks during the course of the day, there could be tension between the personal and the working side of your life. Work at maintaining a balance between them but realize that something on one side may have to be done or decided at the expense of something on the other. Bear with it. There may be conflict or tension with women in authority.
Lucky Number676
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignLibra
Libra
The Moon charges up against unconventional Uranus today, filling the air with sound waves, not all of which will make any great sense. Negotiate your way through any explosions of feeling of clashes of ideas. The key is to make any disagreement into an exchange of some sort, rather than getting caught up in conflict. Take care when travelling.
Lucky Number736
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignSagittarius
Scorpio
The frustrated Moon strikes sparks with Uranus and Ceres during the the day, and the emphasis is on money, yet again. Try to see both sides of any situation or point of view because there could be disagreements early on. Later, the fortunes of others might affect your own.
Lucky Number611
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignTaurus
Sagittarius
With the bossy Moon jostling in the heavens today, there could be confusion, disagreement or misunderstanding between you and partners and close associates. Take the time to sort things through rather than trying to push ahead. You will save time in the long run by taking more of it in the short term.
Lucky Number768
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignLibra
Capricorn
Matters related to work or daily routines could go inexplicably wrong today. As the Moon creates tension there might be forgotten details, confused communications or even outright conflict of some kind, all seeming to come out of the blue. Take it all in your stride and try to fix what goes wrong instead of worrying that it's happened.
Lucky Number218
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignPisces
Aquarius
As the Moon wrestles Uranus and Ceres in the Heavens, you might find there are opposing points of view in the cosmos of your friends. If it's between those around you, try to mediate. If you become involved personally, make sure you hear both sides of the story. There's nothing really serious at work here, but it might be easy to over-react.
Lucky Number353
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignScorpio
Pisces
There may be stresses that pull you between emotions and responsibilities at home or at work. Matters that come up in these arenas will not be sorted out quickly or easily. Try to balance one against the other and just do the best you can. Discuss problems rather than putting them aside, but watch the process. It may not be easy to communicate. Don't over-react or let the over-reactions of others upset you.
Comments