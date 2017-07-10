Horoscopes for Monday, July 10, 2017

Aries
The Moon moves into Aquarius and your eleventh house as the day gets underway, and the focus is on friends, associates and your dreams. Look at the way you communicate: are you able to get across what you want to say, without overdoing things or becoming angry? You may need to revise your methods. Others may challenge you, but you need to be reasonable.
Lucky Number880
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignLeo
Taurus
The Moon moves into Aquarius and your solar tenth house as the day gets underway. Matters of work and responsibility will come to the forefront and need to be dealt with. You'll just have to keep up to the mark, as Sun opposes Pluto and Moon opposes Mercury. Discussions about money or information may continue without agreement, but maintain a strong position.
Lucky Number283
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignAquarius
Gemini
The Moon moves into Aquarius and your solar ninth house as the day gets underway, bringing the urge towards freedom and expansion. However, partners and close associates may need attention, and their needs will keep you grounded for the day. Important matters, especially connected with travel and communication need to be thoroughly discussed.
Lucky Number210
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignGemini
Cancer
The Moon moves into Aquarius and your solar eighth house as the day gets underway. Take care that you don't let desires or impulses get out of control. Keep the credit card firmly tucked away. Don't let any restlessness of spirit push you into rash action. What's going on inside your crustacean depths? Think deeply about how you're feeling and about what you really want. Health may trouble.
Lucky Number755
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignSagittarius
Leo
The Moon moves into Aquarius and your seventh house of marriage and partnerships as the day gets underway. Deal with things on a one to one basis today. Don't step back from matters that have to be dealt with or confronted regarding your nearest and dearest. Difficulties with children or friends may arise: compromise is the only solution.
Lucky Number104
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignSagittarius
Virgo
With the Moon in Aquarius and your solar sixth house as the day gets underway, pay attention to any health concerns or problems that you have. Take action to remedy them by finding some new or different approach than the one you've been using. There may be work-related difficulties with regard to home, children and emotional matters. Try to maintain the balance.
Lucky Number514
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignLibra
Libra
The seductive Moon moves into Aquarius and your solar fifth house as the day begins, bringing strong focus on leisure and recreational activities. You'll need to gather with friends today and share ideas and interests. See if you can get out and indulge in your favourite pursuits so that you can relax and unwind after a testing working week. Important or emotional communications may may come.
Lucky Number085
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignCapricorn
Scorpio
The Moon slithers into Aquarius and your fourth house of home and family as the day gets underway, and your focus will be on emotional matters. Make sure that side of things is addressed as the day progresses and attend to any outstanding business with regard to family members. If there are any more mundane duties around the home, then you could get them moving as well.
Lucky Number631
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignTaurus
Sagittarius
The Moon glides into Aquarius and your solar third house as the day gets underway, giving you a lift of energy with regard to communications and travel. You might find yourself out and about, visiting all manner of weird and wonderful people. You might find yourself in the midst of a wealth of contact and communications. Make the most of the stimulation that flows from good connections.
Lucky Number690
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignTaurus
Capricorn
An auspicious Moon moves into Aquarius and your solar second house as the day gets underway. This will be a good time to get down to the tin tacks of personal finance. Try balancing your books and seeing just how your money is going. If money matters need a little organizing, then try a new perspective and a new approach. It's important that you see things differently in order to make change.
Lucky Number930
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignSagittarius
Aquarius
The Moon moves into your sign as the day gets underway, so you'll have the chance to shine brightly and take center stage in the arena of your life. This may bring both a plus and a minus as you'll find yourself in demand. It may seem everyone around you is a child wanting attention. Pace yourself so that you can do what is needed but also enjoy and indulge just a little on your own behalf.
Lucky Number787
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignLeo
Pisces
Try to slow the pace of things down just a little, so that you can relax and breathe deeply. Don't try to push yourself out there to do things, as you may find that you'll be easily stressed - more so than usual. LIttle errors or confusions could creep into your day. Take some time out to restore your spirit.
