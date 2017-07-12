Horoscopes for Wednesday, July 12, 2017

Aries
With the Moon and revolutionary Uranus combining in the Heavens, you might find the day changed by sudden or unexpected developments. These could work in your favor if you're prepared to go with the flow. There are good ideas in the air, your own or other people's, so it's important to keep your mind fresh and vigorous to pick up the changes and move quickly with them.
Lucky Number623
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignLeo
Taurus
You might find that the day runs an erratic course as the Moon in your solar tenth house aspects revolutionary Uranus. There could be unexpected developments with regard to work or responsibilities. You might find yourself in for a change of schedule or duties. It could just be that the day brings frustration or stresses. There's little you can do besides cope gracefully.
Lucky Number355
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignAries
Gemini
The Moon in aspect with revolutionary Uranus creates excitement aplenty. Whether it will lead anywhere is another matter. There are bright ideas and interesting communications (possibly from overseas) but the energy of the day may easily get away from you. Don't become impatient. People may be moody or changeable. Unusual little things may occur.
Lucky Number369
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignScorpio
Cancer
The Moon and revolutionary Uranus are active today, so there could a little rocking of the boat or unsteadiness where joint finances and your deepest desires are concerned. Ride out any difficulties with aplomb as the moment will pass. There may be interesting insights or realizations if you remain focused and perceptive.
Lucky Number341
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignCapricorn
Leo
Lions are not renowned for their flexibility so you will need to stay on your toes, especially in regard to partners and close associates. With the Moon making waves with revolutionary Uranus, there could be frustrations, reversals and setbacks. The important thing for you to do will be to create a sweet-tempered acceptance of what occurs and keep going with what needs to be done.
Lucky Number445
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignGemini
Virgo
There might be unexpected changes or adjustments that you will have to make to your working day. This could provide a stimulus to think about long term change. Could you go about the daily routine in a different, more inventive and creative way? The Virgin enjoys stimulating change. Think about it.
Lucky Number565
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignLeo
Libra
The Moon continues her heavenly waltz by partnering revolutionary Uranus, so the day could bring changes and unexpected developments. Some of these might work in your favor so be prepared to adapt as required. Creative inspirations could be strong. Don't take risks with leisure activities. Children could be unusually interesting or troublesome.
Lucky Number726
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignScorpio
Scorpio
As the Moon does a little rock 'n' roll with revolutionary Uranus, Scorpions might face unsettled conditions with regard to your domestic situation or your emotional life. If it feels like you're on a roller-coaster, then remember that the ride will end as suddenly as it began. There are realizations to be had if you look beneath the surface of the little things that happen unexpectedly.
Lucky Number115
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignCapricorn
Sagittarius
You might find that today has its ups and downs and you may find it hard to stick to a schedule. Surprises and interruptions may occur. There may be interesting or unusual communications that will affect your plans or your thinking. Run with them. There may be something of benefit to come.
Lucky Number352
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignScorpio
Capricorn
With the Moon and revolutionary Uranus meeting in the heavens today, there could be changes or interruptions to scheduled activities. You might just have to work around things that don't seem to work rather than trying to push through them. There could be a small unexpected expense. Watch your tension levels throughout out the day. They could rise quickly.
Lucky Number990
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignSagittarius
Aquarius
There might be a change of mind or direction on your part as the Moon dances with Uranus in the skies today. It won't be smooth sailing. There may be small interruptions and unexpected developments so you'll just have to ride them out. Try not to get tense or excitable. Focus on the idea that if one way doesn't work, another will and the change can teach you something.
Lucky Number161
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignLeo
Pisces
You could be feeling restless and unsettled today as tensions seem to come out of nowhere. You might be up one moment and down the next: just pace yourself with the fluctuations of the day because they'll pass. Make sure you're not caught out by something you've neglected or forgotten. You might find troubled people in your presence.
