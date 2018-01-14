Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Sunday, January 14, 2018

AccuWeather

January 14, 2018 02:26 AM

Aries

March 21-April 19

The morning sees the last flurry of the Moon in Sagittarius so you could be rushing everywhere to get tasks done and urgent messages or deliveries completed. The air is electric with everyone impatient or worse so mind how you go. By the early afternoon though the mood will shift into one of more sober responsibility with the Moon in Capricorn. However, the atmosphere won't change. There'll still be impatience, excitement and intensity so deal with it through control rather than movement.

Lucky Number

794

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Scorpio

Taurus

April 20-May 20

You're going to have to let a lot of unimportant matters drop, especially those to do with other people playing politics or jostling one another in the effort to score points. You will really need to get focused on what's important as the day progresses and ensure that your productivity genes are washed and ready to wear for the coming week. Work and responsibility are sounding the clarion call and you have to answer. Resolve to make the coming week a high performance extravaganza.

Lucky Number

282

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Gemini

Gemini

May 21-June 21

Energy keeps swirling around inside you and urging you to move and do at least until you hit mid afternoon. Then it starts to ebb away as the Moon moves into Capricorn and your solar eighth house. Things could get a bit more serious here. Watch and see if anyone's trying subtly or otherwise to manipulate you or get their fingers into any pie of yours. If they are, resist it with equal subtlety but don't play the game too long. Deep thoughts or feelings will occupy your consciousness.

Lucky Number

137

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Cancer

Cancer

June 22-July 22

The morning could pass in a flurry of attention to detail and a few dozen nagging little things. There could be important matters calling for real concentration. There might be matters of money or finance that need to be dealt with. Subtle or confusing communications will make their presence felt. As the day goes on though a change of focus comes. Partners or associates might need your attention or your presence. You might need to establish clear priorities for them and let other matters wait.

Lucky Number

148

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Aquarius

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Leo

July 23-August 22

It may be that you'll be dealing with the remnants of yesterday for the bulk of the morning. It may have been something of an untidy time. Clear up and clean out whatever remains so that the afternoon can be devoted to more important matters of responsibility and routine. Use the afternoon for focus on the necessary tasks that can advance what you're doing. Don't waste time or you'll regret it. Watch any niggling health matters. Take necessary steps if the niggle doesn't go.

Lucky Number

234

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius

Virgo

August 23-September 22

This morning is likely to have you running from one thing to another and picking up on the incomplete work and the unfinished task. Just try to keep pace with it is all that you can do. There is a helter-skelter feeling that doesn't abate but it will pass in time. In the end it'll be just like turning off a light. The Moon moves into sober Capricorn just after lunch, giving you the chance to slow down and perhaps get into harmony with your natural rhythm.

Lucky Number

301

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Cancer

Libra

September 23-October 22

You may need to spend some time sorting out clashes that came up last evening or early this morning. Even if they seemed minor, there was something much deeper there. Late afternoon favors things on the home scene and it's a good time to get those domestic jobs out of the way. It may be a matter of talking to loved ones or fellow dwellers. Whatever the home requires, give it.

Lucky Number

739

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Aries

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

Tension and pressure are slowly building up in the atmosphere. Be aware, so that you can work around them and not get too disturbed. Let matters be for the morning and run their own course. Communication will become paramount later on - stay in touch with partners and associates and discuss what needs to be done. Be sure to attend to any pressing business matters. Contact is the key for the balance of the day.

Lucky Number

139

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Aquarius

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

You'll be all over the place in the morning, dealing with a variety of tasks and needful things. Roam through the first part of the day and you'll get most of it out of the way. As the clock moves on though, focus on specific things - money is one of them. This area often needs some work as you have a natural desire to spend. Allow time to work out exactly what you need to spend, how much you can afford and when the bill comes in.

Lucky Number

347

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Libra

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

Start the day slowly, even though there may be a natural urgency in others or in the air. Just let them do what they want to do and you keep your own pace. This is a natural process with the Goat anyway. After lunchtime things seem to get into gear for you and you'll be able to put some real momentum into the tasks at hand. Pressure will be building over the next little while and there's lot of attention to be given to money matters. This is the gear change that sets up the week.

Lucky Number

101

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Aquarius

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

The early part of the day seems to call you on a free and easy round of this and that, stretching, unwinding, picking up on all the bits and pieces that need attention. Go about the business of this cheerfully, until the mood runs out, because it will. You'll enter a gentle and sober decline as the day progresses that will see you focusing on quieter and more thoughtful pastimes. Small, domestic matters may occupy your attention, but your mind is somewhere else. Drift away.

Lucky Number

437

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Pisces

Pisces

February 19-March 20

There may be a hangover from work that has carried into your weekend, bringing something of an awkward flavor. It will pass later in the morning, allowing you to get on with the more enjoyable process of seeing friends and enjoying their company. There's still a lot of uncertainty simmering away underneath the surface but today (especially after lunch) you should get the chance to get away and be free and easy for a while.

Lucky Number

632

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Wilson HS girls basketball coach Michelle Birge talks about success of her 'Assist For Life' tournament

Wilson HS girls basketball coach Michelle Birge talks about success of her 'Assist For Life' tournament

Wilson HS girls basketball coach Michelle Birge talks about success of her 'Assist For Life' tournament 0:42

Wilson HS girls basketball coach Michelle Birge talks about success of her 'Assist For Life' tournament
Lincoln guard Kondalia Montgomery talks about Abes avenging 2017 playoff loss to Bishop Blanchet 0:40

Lincoln guard Kondalia Montgomery talks about Abes avenging 2017 playoff loss to Bishop Blanchet
Mike Hopkins reflects on UW’s loss to Stanford 1:24

Mike Hopkins reflects on UW’s loss to Stanford

View More Video