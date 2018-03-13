Horoscopes for Tuesday, March 13, 2018

Aries
Do something on the spur of the moment today. It's exactly what you're in the mood for, and actually you'll feel rather fed up if you can't let off steam every now and then. You don't have to do anything very drastic, but a small departure from your usual routine will make you feel refreshed and invigorated. And that's exactly how an Arien like you should feel!
Lucky Number272
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignCapricorn
Taurus
It will do you good to have a break from your usual routine, particularly if you can enjoy the company of friends at the same time. The more spontaneous and carefree you are, the happier and more relaxed you'll feel. It's also a good day to devote yourself wholeheartedly to a favourite hobby or to get together with a group of likeminded individuals.
Lucky Number505
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignAries
Gemini
Ideally you should get together with people who are slightly wacky or unusual today. You certainly aren't very keen on being with someone who's predictable, boring or wedded to tradition. If you're stuck with anyone who comes under these categories you'll soon find ways to make them sit up and take notice, which could involve shocking them out of their complacency.
Lucky Number576
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignLeo
Cancer
A friend has a nice surprise up their sleeve for you today. It won't be earth-shattering but it will certainly brighten up the day and give you something interesting to think about. You could have an unexpected visitor or you might get a phone call or email from someone who lives in another country. If you're taking part in a group activity, it won't go the way you were expecting.
Lucky Number259
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignAries
Leo
Don't judge a book by its cover or someone by their outward appearance because you'll have a surprise in store. You might meet someone who looks very buttoned up and staid, but who turns out to be a real laugh, or it could happen the other way round. Consider varying your routine slightly to liven up the day.
Lucky Number940
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignAries
Virgo
Try to get together with someone who is slightly eccentric today and spice up your life a little bit. You'll prefer their company to that of people who like to take a conservative and traditional path through life. Why not do something on the spur of the moment, as that will make you feel alive and alert. Perhaps you could call on someone you haven't seen recently or visit a museum or art gallery that makes you think.
Lucky Number762
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignSagittarius
Libra
If your days always seem to follow a similar predictable pattern, it's time to do something about it. Maybe you should alter your schedule a little or rearrange things so you can be a free spirit for once. It will do you good to do things on the spur of the moment today, especially if your relationship with that special person in your life is starting to become rather boring or unexciting. Liven things up a little!
Lucky Number446
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignScorpio
Scorpio
Do something spontaneous today, otherwise you'll soon feel rather fed up and agitated. If you get a last-minute invitation to do something you should jump at it because it will be good fun. It will also do you good to act on the spur of the moment rather than to plan everything in advance, so do things according to how the mood takes you. Who knows, it could become a habit!
Lucky Number832
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignLeo
Sagittarius
If things seem to be always the same in your house, why not liven them up a little? You don't have to do anything radical, so don't imagine that it's a case of all or nothing, but you'll certainly enjoy departing from your usual routine in some way. For instance, if you always eat at home, why not go out for a change, or invite someone over to your place purely for the pleasure of their company.
Lucky Number729
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignTaurus
Capricorn
You need to do something that little bit different today, or you'll feel edgy and fidgety. Get together with someone who's offbeat and unusual in some way because you certainly aren't keen on spending too much time with people who are the epitome of tradition and conservatism. This is also the day for having a conversation that challenges your usual point of view and makes you look at life from a different angle.
Lucky Number791
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignScorpio
Aquarius
Domestic chores don't have to be boring today if you think of ways to liven them up. Or maybe you want to put as much distance between you and them as possible, so you're thinking about doing something completely different for a change? It's a wonderful day for being spontaneous and throwing caution to the winds. There's little danger of you going overboard but every likelihood of you having a really good time.
Lucky Number408
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignAries
Pisces
You need plenty of variety in your day, if you're going to make the most of it, so try not to get stuck doing only one thing for hours on end. This may not be possible, of course, but even snatching a five minute break every now and then will help keep your interest alive and your brain alert. You could also have a surprising conversation that will really set you thinking.
