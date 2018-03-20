Horoscopes for Tuesday, March 20, 2018

Aries
Communications won't always flow smoothly between now and the end of April, so with Mercury slowing be prepared for snags and misunderstandings as the Sun transits your sign. Make sure you're very clear and straightforward when talking to others, to avoid them misinterpreting what you say. Yet this will be a fantastic opportunity to rethink some of your current plans and make sure they're what you want.
Lucky Number581
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignTaurus
Taurus
Communications don't run as smoothly as you'd like between now and the end of April, especially when you're trying to keep something a secret or choose your words carefully. You might accidentally blurt out the very thing you were hoping to keep quiet, or you could betray yourself in other ways. Important letters or messages might go missing too. Most frustrating!
Lucky Number471
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignLibra
Gemini
Take care during the next few weeks because communications with friends and associates won't always go smoothly. There may even be phases when you get your wires crossed or you fail to make contact at all. However, this will be a fabulous time for reviewing your plans for the future and making sure they're what you want.
Lucky Number791
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignLeo
Cancer
There's already an emphasis on your career and long-term ambitions but it goes up several notches from today, as the Sun prances into Aries. The coming four weeks will be marvellous for being busy with projects that put you in the limelight and win you respect. However, Mercury is slowing so there could be a few communication glitches between now and the end of April. Be especially wary of signing important contracts during this time.
Lucky Number497
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignPisces
Leo
During the next few weeks you'll want to channel a lot of energy into your relationships. This means that you'll want them to go well, and you could get rather irritated if you think other people aren't putting the same amount of effort into the partnership as you are. You'll also lose your temper with people who you think are slower or more cautious than you at the moment. Do your best to only get angry when it's absolutely necessary, otherwise you'll be shouting at every opportunity.
Lucky Number360
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignLeo
Virgo
If you're a typical Virgo you often have a tendency to let yourself be overshadowed by other people, and that's a particular hazard during the next six weeks. What's more, you won't take it in your usual philosophical style but will feel quite riled, especially if other people seem to be getting all the attention while you're overlooked. Stand up for yourself when necessary but don't start looking for trouble where none exists.
Lucky Number732
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignVirgo
Libra
The atmosphere between you and the people in your life will have a tremendous impact on your self esteem during the next four weeks. This means that you'll feel good when you hit if off with everyone and you'll feel wretched when you don't. Nevertheless, this is a good phase for taking part in some sort of teamwork, whether you're doing it on a temporary or permanent basis. It will be great to know that you're all on the same side.
Lucky Number114
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignSagittarius
Scorpio
Whatever you do today you'll want to do it well, and that applies whether you're at home or at work. If you are at work you'll manage to impress everyone around you with your quiet efficiency and organizational abilities. You'll also get on well with workmates and bosses, which is good news. If you're at home, spare a thought for an older relative who might need you to drop in and make sure they're okay.
Lucky Number344
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignAries
Sagittarius
The emotional temperature changes today, putting you in a fun loving and affectionate mood during the coming four weeks. This is the perfect excuse to spend more time than usual with some of your favourite people, especially if you don't see as much of them as you'd like. It will also be a great time for romance, so that's good news if this part of your life has been rather barren lately. If you've got your sights set on someone, maybe it's about time you made the first move?
Lucky Number336
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignTaurus
Capricorn
If you're a classic Capricorn you have a strong need for emotional and physical security, even if you dare not admit it to anyone. So the coming four weeks will be perfect for you because you'll enjoy being in familiar surroundings with people you know inside out. You might spend more time at home than usual or be reluctant to be with strangers. You'll also get a strong sense of your own identity from being with members of the family.
Lucky Number763
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignAquarius
Aquarius
Your energy levels start to rise dramatically from today and they'll remain fully charged until the beginning of May. Sounds great! It's just what you need if you've been trying to get up the courage or stamina to tackle something new or to chance your arm in some way. You'll also have a lot more energy than usual, which you'll want to burn off in positive ways such as taking lots of exercise.
Lucky Number980
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignSagittarius
Pisces
There will be times during the next few weeks when you'll struggle to motivate yourself and get anything done. Maybe you'll lack the confidence to even try, or you'll find it hard to muster the required energy. Nevertheless, there will be occasions when you'll have to force yourself to do things, otherwise you'll run the risk of giving people the wrong impression about you. And you certainly don't want to do that.
