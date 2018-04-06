Horoscopes for Friday, April 6, 2018

Aries
You're likely to be very charismatic today. It's a fine time to make a good impression with superiors at work or important contacts. Older folk, or those in positions of authority should appreciate you especially. You don't have to talk yourself up, just be yourself and let the Universe do the rest. Watch out for the urge to overspend, though. A thoughtful deed is far more valuable than an expensive gift and the recipient knows you love them, without having to break the bank.
Lucky Number766
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignScorpio
Taurus
You could find yourself yearning for the wild blue yonder and if you find your feet itching, don't just daydream - plan an adventure. Taurean tastes range from absailing to sitting in the sun sipping gin and tonic (or carrot juice for the unusually disciplined Bull!) If you can't take off today, you can certainly start putting your plans in motion.
Lucky Number440
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignLeo
Gemini
Someone may inspire you today by their very unpredictability. It won't be a nasty or irresponsible sort of thing, it's just that Gemini so thoroughly enjoys the mental challenge of mystery, unconventionality and guess work. If it's someone new who captivates your interest, it may not be the beginning of an earth shattering union, but it'll be great fun for a while.
Lucky Number462
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignVirgo
Cancer
With the tender Moon activating your seventh house of marriage and partnership, it's time for a twosome. Your mate, best friend or partner may need your attention now, so try to be available. Even if you are knee deep in work, reserve at least fifteen minutes to touch base with your most significant other. In other areas of your life, friendly competition is favoured and will help you to improve your game.
Lucky Number847
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignPisces
Leo
It's time for the unusual; or if not, Leo would like someone to answer as to why not. You're after the less predictable, the more enticing. As usual, you're very busy, but that has never stopped you going out there to seek the amazing, has it? Romance, or at least a jolly good flirt, is usually a vital part of Leonine adventuring. You may not find true and spiritual love; but you could have a real good time. Follow your feelings.
Lucky Number106
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignPisces
Virgo
For most Virgins, it's one of those days that shine like diamonds. Wonderful days always involve encounters with wonderful people, and this one is no exception. Chances are it will involve spending time with those who are trusted and beloved. If there are any differences to be sorted out with one who is near and dear, today will be tailor-made to do so. Keep an eye on your expenditure, however. Expansive emotions don't automatically mean extravagant spending.
Lucky Number319
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignVirgo
Libra
Influences from your past return to assist you today as the Moon moves into your fourth house of home and family. Some will find that childhood experiences have prepared you for this very moment in your life, while the more mystical among you may find that family spirits have returned to guide you. Don't be surprised if Grandma has a message for you in your dreams.
Lucky Number082
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignPisces
Scorpio
The future looks bright for your finances, so allow yourself to feel optimistic today. The changing Moon enters your third house of communication this afternoon, urging you to have a talk with your partner. The Moon blends well with the energies of your seventh house of partnerships over the next two days, so take this opportunity to clear the air.
Lucky Number741
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignAries
Sagittarius
With two of your money houses activated, now is the time to move and shake. Sure, you'll have to follow procedure just like everyone else, but you should have more energy for jumping through hoops today. When you encounter a mindless bureaucrat, just smile sympathetically. After all, you know that in the end, you will be able to make a real difference.
Lucky Number594
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignTaurus
Capricorn
You've heard the saying that it's always darkest before the dawn, and most of you will find this to be true. Early in the day you may feel low on energy and emotionally dejected, but once the Moon enters Capricorn you will be your old self again. In fact, the next few days will witness you acting more like a young billy goat than the serious Sea Goat most people are familiar with.
Lucky Number278
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignPisces
Aquarius
You'll probably feel like unwinding after a busy day. Despite the hectic pace of life you're feeling like your usual, sociable self at the moment so try to take some time out and entertain friends at home. The combination of your cosy house and trusted friends should prove just the right thing to bring you back down to earth.
Lucky Number936
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignTaurus
Pisces
The day may start off on a tense note, but by the close of the day you'll have happy endings. Try not to let the authoritarian attitudes of others get to you; practice humoring those who are foolish enough to think that they can actually control you. The Fish may seem acquiescent, but is the master escape artist in the end. Enjoy good times with friends this evening.
