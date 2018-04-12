Horoscopes for Thursday, April 12, 2018

Aries
As the Moon moves through your twelfth house of secrets and sorrows, you need to slow down and unpick the rough edges of the week. Even though you're a party animal, the best advice would be to sit this one out and stay home with a movie, or just a good book. Rams who simply must break out may find some fun, but would be better occupied figuring out how to make the most of the weekend, which will bring good fortune and a turn for the better.
Lucky Number176
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignAquarius
Taurus
It's a friendly day for the partying Bull, who can take advantage of some excellent cosmic vibrations. The Moon in your eleventh house of friends, hopes and wishes gives a sensual push to enjoyment that has a romantic twist to its tail.
Lucky Number830
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignScorpio
Gemini
The Moon steaming through your mid-heaven throws your public image into sharp light. You'll do well by snuggling up to the rich and powerful, for your natural wit and charm will be magnified by Mars and Venus, showing that you'll have the array of fantasy around you -- and a magnetic charm as well!
Lucky Number935
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignLibra
Cancer
You can enjoy pleasant journeys of the body, soul and mind as the reflective Moon takes up residence in your ninth house of travel, education, religion and adventure. If you are fortunate enough to be on vacation now, this should be a lovely day for you. Sharing ideas with others will be enjoyable, as will discussing different philosophies and viewpoints.
Lucky Number831
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignSagittarius
Leo
Be the mediator today, the supportive and understanding Lion that only you can be. There is friction about. There is someone who is very upset, and their oversensitive behavior is not doing them any favors. You can make a difference here. A mature and understanding gentleness will work wonders. If you expect recognition, or even gratitude, don't hold your breath. Just satisfy yourself that you've done a worthy job.
Lucky Number624
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignGemini
Virgo
Virgo is the sign where Mercury, the prince of teachers, communicators and magical mystery, is both at home and exalted. This makes Virgo a great teacher, healer and educator, especially blossoming where service to others is the key. Virgo's sharp mind opens up as the Moon moves through emotional Pisces, your opposite number and Mercury prepares to return to direct motion through the zodiac. Enjoy!
Lucky Number398
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignCapricorn
Libra
The changing Moon moves through giving Pisces and your sixth house of health and service, shifting the focus to what you do for yourself and for others. If you take the time to center and balance yourself this morning, you can make a good deal of progress today. You may find that in helping others you truly end up helping yourself. Give service with a smile today.
Lucky Number457
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignAries
Scorpio
The changing Moon moves through mystical Pisces, turning your thoughts to pure pleasure. The next two days are perfect for indulging in the mental, physical, and emotional delights you like best. Consider this transit as sort of a hot tub for the soul; enjoy yourself and have the added benefit of tension relief.
Lucky Number927
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignCapricorn
Sagittarius
The changing Moon moves through your fourth house of home and family, urging you to slow down. Even if you're feeling edgy and out of sorts, you should be able to enjoy a peaceful and relaxing atmosphere at home. Well, if you have children you'll just have to settle for it being a little less noisy and chaotic than usual... count the many blessings under your roof.
Lucky Number379
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignAries
Capricorn
The changing Moon activates your third house of communication, urging you to speak your mind. Chances are good that you will be blessed with a gift of words or at least have a touch of the blarney stone with you during the next two days. If you need to talk to someone about something, now is the time to do it. Open up!
Lucky Number868
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignScorpio
Aquarius
Calm down! The world isn't out to get you today, you're just in a plain, bad mood. You may feel like giving someone a piece of your mind, but hold your tongue or you're likely to find yourself in the position of having to apologize later. You're not viewing yourself or circumstances rationally. Wise up, be honest with yourself and keep your cool.
Lucky Number162
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignLibra
Pisces
The flattering Moon in your first house of personality adds to your already abundant charm and magnetism. You can be a shining star if you so desire, so stop being a wallflower and come out into the sunshine. There is no question that you have been working very hard to improve your public standing, so go ahead and take a bow. I know you are humble, but you should be proud of your accomplishments.
