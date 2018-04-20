Horoscopes for Friday, April 20, 2018

Aries
No-one could say the average Aries is obsessed with money. Power and control are more likely to be the Aries major thrust, to one degree or another. Today, and for the month to come, pay attention to money matters. Your sometimes charming assumption that your finances will take care of themselves is just not going to work for you right now. So apply some power and control to the money in your life, or the lack thereof.
Lucky Number458
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignGemini
Taurus
Even the Bull with the least self confidence is likely to get a positive and affirming charge of self esteem that should work it's spell for weeks to come. Around the time of your birthday, when the Sun returns to its position at your birth, its a time for re-birthing yourself. Start planning what you want to achieve in the coming year. Try this; let nothing other than the natural limits of your own imagination be the guideline for what's possible for you to undertake and achieve.
Lucky Number245
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignPisces
Gemini
That high energy whirl you've been on is taking its toll today, so take every opportunity to protect and pamper yourself. You may feel very fragile and wish you lived alone in a lighthouse in a slower, gentler world than the one you currently inhabit. Take time out the best way you know how, but creative pursuits and solitude certainly appear to be the right medicine for you now.
Lucky Number728
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignAquarius
Cancer
Cancer has a reputation for being a Ms or Mr Money Bags, and it's true that you are generally able to earn a comfortable living. Now that the emotional Moon is in your Sign and the Sun is marching into Taurus, the house of friends and associates, you may find yourself chatting with your pals about new ways to increase your income and realize your dreams.
Lucky Number744
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignCapricorn
Leo
Hard work and diligence in the recent past will pay off from today. There has been some focus on career issues lately, not least the factor of your worth not being properly recognized. Your patience and dignity will win out, so now you start to see the gains you deserve. If you have undertaken some studies to advance your credentials, or at least made enquiries or enrolled, this will boost the esteem in which you are held.
Lucky Number852
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignCancer
Virgo
Vim and vigor sums up the Virgo spirit today. You'll want to spend time with mentally stimulating and inspiring people, nothing hum-drum or conservative will do. Far horizons beckon you - mentally, spiritually and geographically. Try and make special plans to go somewhere you've never been before; once again, we're not just talking geography here.
Lucky Number169
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignSagittarius
Libra
The morning comes with a sense of joy, as creativity is high. Let your wild and crazy ideas flow. Then the changing Moon in your mid-heaven keeps the spotlight on you, dear Libra. With mighty Jupiter creating something of a fuss over money, you may just find yourself in a spin. Things don't always have to make sense to be beautiful. Allow yourself free rein.
Lucky Number773
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignCancer
Scorpio
As the Sun enters Taurus, your seventh house of significant others, you may be torn between what is going on with your closest relationships and what you need to do to maintain your integrity; try not to let any dramas at home affect your performance on the job. Good news from afar is in the wind, and romantic connections are favoured today
Lucky Number251
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignAries
Sagittarius
Today has potential as the Sun enters your house of work and health while the Moon shines in your eighth house of sex, money and power. If you've played your cards right, you have all the money you need, you have sex just as often as you like it, and are happily empowered. Unfortunately, the chances of you hitting all three of those bases simultaneously are not exactly in your favor. Good ideas are in the wind, so take pleasure in the areas you have succeeded in.
Lucky Number613
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignCancer
Capricorn
The Moon in sensitive Cancer, your house of partners, is well suited to the Sun moving into sensual Taurus, your house of romance. It's an especially favorable day for the Sea-Goat, so why not invite a gathering of your favourite people over to your house and spend the evening brainstorming and having fun. Romantic energies are in the picture, so if you are in the mood, make the most of it!
Lucky Number132
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignCancer
Aquarius
There's no place like home and you've come full circle, back to the domestic focus that you began the month with. Perhaps it's back to work to complete a renovation or redecorating task begun earlier. Maybe it's simply enjoying the home environment with loved ones. Many Water Bearers will find themselves researching family history, or contacting a distant or estranged relative. Comfy, cosy and contented are today's key words.
Lucky Number859
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignCancer
Pisces
With the Sun moving in Taurus and your third house of communication, the pace of life should pick up considerably. In fact, over the next two weeks, expect to do a lot of talking and listening as there is so much to say. As the Sun and Venus grace your third house, reach out to your siblings and to the members of your community.
