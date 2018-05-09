Horoscopes for Wednesday, May 9, 2018

Aries
The Moon slips silently into your twelfth house of subconscious matters, encouraging you to seek quiet moments. It's time to review the events of the past month and take time out to recharge your spiritual batteries. Spending time alone is especially therapeutic now. Avoid crowded places and social events if at all possible. Enjoy a peaceful, calm atmosphere instead. However, if you do go out and are a Ram on the prowl, a powerful attraction might come your way.
Lucky Number254
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignLeo
Taurus
You may notice increased pressure in your life as the transiting Moon activates an uncomfortable square between your first house of personality and your tenth house of career. You may feel like your life is all work and no play right now, but you'll be reaping the benefits soon. Try not to let the incompetence of others make you lose your cool. Keep your eye on the prize!
Lucky Number668
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignScorpio
Gemini
The soft light of the Moon illuminates your tenth house of career and reputation, placing you in the public spotlight. Your more compassionate and tender motivations will be noticed and appreciated, so take the high road when dealing with less than gracious associates. Even if no one seems to take note of your kind actions, you will still be earning Cosmic Brownie Points.
Lucky Number655
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignCapricorn
Cancer
The changing Moon slides into dreamy Pisces and your ninth house of future trends, tempting you to look ahead in your life. There is no reason you shouldn't dream a little, so go ahead and work on your creative visualization for the future. You may even have an inside line into what tomorrow may bring as Venus works overtime in your twelfth house of secrets.
Lucky Number616
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignVirgo
Leo
Whatever disasters befell you yesterday will begin to work themselves out today. 'Don't sweat the small stuff', is a good motto to live by, especially for Lions who have seen more than their share of trouble lately. Take the day moment by moment and don't expect too much out of yourself. Relationships can improve simply by spending time really listening to each other.
Lucky Number081
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignSagittarius
Virgo
The Moon slips into compassionate Pisces and your seventh house of togetherness, making this a good time to spend with your mate, best friend, or partner. You may have a lot on your plate regarding your career and ambitions, but you still need to make time for close relationships. Even the most detached and objective Virgin needs the human touch, so reach out to someone special.
Lucky Number667
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignLeo
Libra
Once the mindful Moon slips into your sixth house of health and service, it is time for you to focus on health matters. If you are travelling, you may find that rich foods and dishes you are unaccustomed to will upset your system now. Follow a simple diet plan avoiding heavy meals and processed foods. Take plenty of time for relaxing and staying balanced today.
Lucky Number829
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignLibra
Scorpio
The sensuous Moon moves into romantic Pisces and your fifth house of pleasure promising a lovely evening tonight. Leave all your cares behind and get out for a night of fun with your favourite playmates; you are never too old to have playtime. You may be feeling especially wild and rampant as the energies in your eighth house of sex are stimulated by the delightful sextile aspect from desire-driven Venus to passionate Mars.
Lucky Number392
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignAries
Sagittarius
After a busy day, you should be ready to spend a quiet evening in your own sweet home. Unfortunately, your mate, partner or best friend may have other ideas. He or she may be ready to paint the town and will be very disappointed if you do not want to join in. You may have to make a compromise; if you go out tonight, you get to stay home tomorrow.
Lucky Number930
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignCancer
Capricorn
You may feel talkative as the sympathetic Moon activates your third house of communication. In fact, it may be hard to get much work done as everyone seems to want to bend your ear. This evening may turn out to be very social, but don't stay out too long. You still need to get your sleep even if you feel like you could dance the night away. Practice moderation.
Lucky Number447
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignLeo
Aquarius
A sensually intriguing energy fills the atmosphere today. By now most Aquarians realize that authentic power is not based on how much money you have or how beautiful you are, but rather how well you have learned to love. In a waterbearer-eat-waterbearer world this is no easy feat, so meditate on how you can love more truly and deeply this evening.
Lucky Number559
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignCapricorn
Pisces
Psychic feelings may be strong as the reflective Moon and intuitive Neptune blend today. Like a butterfly emerging from a cocoon, you have a fresh perspective on life. It will be easy to spread your wings and fly, as the Moon lights up your first house of personality, giving you added charm and magnetism. Expressing yourself should be much easier than it has been the past few days. This is a wonderful evening to get out and have some fun with your favourite people.
