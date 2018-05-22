Horoscopes for Tuesday, May 22, 2018

Aries
The changing Moon enters your sixth house of health and service, making today perfect for organizing your environment. Have you looked in your refrigerator lately? Throw out anything that is past a reasonable expiration date. Consider your eating habits of late: the act of nourishing your body should be sacred. Don't come to the temple with cakes and chips... bring fresh fruits and vegetables to your table!
Lucky Number530
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignPisces
Taurus
The changing Moon enters your fifth house of fun and pleasure, helping your creative juices to flow.The Pisces Sun will help you shine in social situations, so go ahead and say yes to invitations you receive. Spending time with your children or working on creative project will be rewarding. Those of you hoping for a romantic evening are likely to find love under the stars.
Lucky Number989
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignAries
Gemini
Despite the recent emphasis on public matters, the changing Moon makes you long for home sweet home today. All the popularity in the world can't make up for being lonely at the end of the day. Many of you are in a state of relationship limbo as Pluto overhauls your closest relationships and the way your respond to intimate situations. Try to connect with your family for support.
Lucky Number800
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignScorpio
Cancer
The changing Moon enters your third house of communication, making for a pleasant, if not busy day. Short trips bring much pleasure, so consider taking a day trip with loved ones. You would be surprised at how many interesting places are just an hour or two away from your home. Even if you live in the most remote of areas, there is bound to be a beautiful spot for you to discover.
Lucky Number679
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignLibra
Leo
As the changing Moon enters practical Virgo and your second house of personal finances, you will be ready to move forward. You may be tempted to splurge on luxuries today, but wait until you have balanced your budget and paid all your bills first. Treat yourself to an affordable indulgence by perusing the sales.
Lucky Number693
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignCancer
Virgo
You should feel strong and ready to face the world as the luminous Moon glides through your first house of personality. Your relationships are likely to be pleasant as affectionate Venus encourages harmony. Devote as much time as possible to your mate, best friend, or business partner. Love and friendship thrive under these influences.
Lucky Number113
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignScorpio
Libra
The changing Moon enters your twelfth house of secrets and solitude today, signalling time for a personal retreat. This is a good time to get extra sleep and avoid unnecessary socializing. Recharging your spiritual batteries is important, so do the things that help you regain your balance. A quiet evening at home without the telly or Internet will help you center yourself.
Lucky Number382
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignScorpio
Scorpio
The changing Moon places the focus on your friendships today and it's one of the best days of the month to enjoy social activities. Those who are single may find love through a group or club you belong to, so be open to meeting new people. Working with others is especially gratifying. Consider getting a few friends together to do something constructive, such as picking up litter in your neighborhood.
Lucky Number599
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignLibra
Sagittarius
The changing Moon enters your tenth house of career and reputation, making some Archers more concerned with how the public perceives you. Most Sagittarians I know are refreshingly free of any self-conscious concerns, but you may feel the sting of self-scrutiny now. Just remember that no one notices you quite as much as you do... most people are too worried about themselves to care about how you are doing!
Lucky Number223
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignCancer
Capricorn
With the Moon entering Virgo and your ninth house of travel and adventure, it is time to try something new. Even if all you do is order something you haven't tried yet from your favourite restaurant, you need to expand your horizons a bit. Capricorn often takes comfort in the tried- and-true, but there is a part of you that longs for the excitement of change
Lucky Number750
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignAries
Aquarius
The changing Moon activates your eighth house of sex, money and power, placing the emphasis on your intimate relationships and the things you share with others. Unfortunately, there may be some confusion about who owns what and who owes what... try not to let money arguments ruin the day.
Lucky Number414
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignVirgo
Pisces
The changing Moon enters your seventh house of marriage and partnership, making it important for you to find balance. This can be a romantic and magical time for you if you are allowed to shine. If you find you are under the control of a mate or partner who resents any attention you receive, you may need to rethink the relationship. A healthy relationship will make you feel good, not miserable.
