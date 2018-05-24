Horoscopes for Thursday, May 24, 2018

Aries
You may have a lot of little details to tend to this morning, but later in the day you'll be ready to spend time with your partner. Whether this is your mate, best friend, lover or pet, you'll enjoy being part of a twosome. Take the time to appreciate the little things that make your closest companion so special to you. Do something together that makes you smile.
Lucky Number994
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignVirgo
Taurus
Your hard work won't go unnoticed as the changing Moon lights up your sixth house of health and service today. You can expect to reap the rewards of your labours. Relationships with co-workers are beginning to improve.
Lucky Number674
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignAquarius
Gemini
If you feel life has been all work and no play recently, it's time to take a break. Once the Moon enters lovely Libra and your fifth house of pleasure tonight, you can enjoy some of your favourite forms of entertainment. Even if you have been a recluse lately, you should enjoy the company of some of your playmates. Let your inner child come out and play.
Lucky Number136
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignTaurus
Cancer
The Moon continues through conscientious Virgo, making the morning especially productive. Taking care of all the little details in your life should be satisfying; it is good to know that everything is in its place. Later in the evening, many of you will enjoy curling up in your favourite chair with a good book. Once the Moon enters your fourth house of home and family tonight, you'll be ready to get cozy with a video, or just enjoy the family ambience.
Lucky Number279
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignVirgo
Leo
Although the past few days have lain more to the practical side than you fancy, you are likely to be a social butterfly tonight. Get out and about with friends and neighbors and make the most of this opportunity to connect with others. If you communicate honestly instead of telling people what you think they want to hear, you may save trouble now... but you could cause a disaster later!
Lucky Number171
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignLeo
Virgo
The Sun is now firmly in your tenth house of career and status, turning your focus towards who you want to be when you grow up. Authority figures will come into play now, whether they are your parents or your superiors at work. Because your tenth house is ruled by Gemini, you are seen as very clever indeed. Your ability to write and communicate is appreciated.
Lucky Number950
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignCapricorn
Libra
After a slow start to the day, the Moon enters your first house of personality tonight, renewing your energy levels. Shy Librans can blossom this evening at social events, so don't be afraid to get out and shine. Your natural charm and magnetism will be boosted by the Moon's gentle rays during the next two days, so take advantage of this cosmic love potion.
Lucky Number845
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignCancer
Scorpio
The day may start on an extroverted note, but by evening many of you will be turning inward. Once the changing Moon enters your twelfth house of secrets and solitude, you may feel your energy ebbing. This marks the beginning of your lunar low cycle, so find ways to recharge your spiritual batteries. Spending time alone in prayer and meditation can be very healing.
Lucky Number354
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignCancer
Sagittarius
Take care of your business and responsibilities during the first half of the day, because tonight is for hitting the social scene. With the Moon in fair and civilized Libra, you can enjoy an evening out with your peers. You will be able to charm everyone with your rowdy tales, so gather your best friends around. You can release stress and pressure through laughter, so go out and have some fun.
Lucky Number989
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignAquarius
Capricorn
Make the most of your time to play this morning as you may find yourself knee deep in responsibility by noon. Learning something new and useful will help give you the boost your spirits need, so go ahead and dive into a subject that interests you. Later in the day, the changing Moon activates your tenth house of career and reputation, calling you to tend to your duties.
Lucky Number229
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignCancer
Aquarius
The life-giving Sun blazes through Gemini, awakening your desire for variety and pleasure. This is the beginning of a month of fun and romance for you, so let your imagination run wild. Those of you who intend to start families may find you have luck this month, and those of you who prefer to remain child-free need to check your current form of birth control. You may be having so much fun you forget to be responsible.
Lucky Number832
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignPisces
Pisces
The life-giving Sun is activating your fourth house of home and family, giving you an opportunity to connect with your past, and with those who share your roof. Your biggest problem may be that you will not have enough time to spend with your friends, thanks to life-changing Pluto in your eleventh house of friends hopes and wishes Make the most of every minute you can spend at home.
Comments