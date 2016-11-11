Young filmmakers to premiere their work at Lincoln Film Festival

Local young filmmakers will premiere their movies Thursday when the Grand Cinema hosts the first Lincoln Film Festival.
The event, part of the theater’s education outreach program, will showcase the creative vision of students from Lincoln High School and First Creek Middle School.
The night will include narratives, a documentary, and a mockumentary created by high school and middle school students from Tacoma’s East Side. Each is 2-8 minutes long.
Students began working on their films at the beginning of the school year, asked to draw inspiration from their schools and neighborhoods, said Katy Evans, the theater’s assistant executive director.
“We wanted this to be an opportunity to represent the youth voices of Lincoln,” she said.
The submissions came from the Lincoln High School Film Club, in its second year working with the theater, and the First Creek Middle School Film Club, an after-school program partnership between Write253 and the YMCA Eagle Center at First Creek.
“The festival represents the conclusion of their challenge to create films within a limited time frame. For many of our students, these films will be the very first one they’ve made,” Evans said.
The films will be shown starting at 7 p.m. Thursday. The theater is at 606 S. Fawcett Ave., Tacoma.
There will be two additional screenings at 7 p.m. Nov. 18 and 19 at the Lincoln High School Auditorium, 701 S. 37th St., Tacoma. Tickets for those two screenings will be available at the door.
After each screening, the filmmakers will answer questions and awards will be presented. The Audience Choice award will be announced Nov. 19.
Tickets are $5 each, with the proceeds supporting educational programs at the Grand and at Lincoln High School.
The festival is presented by the Lincoln Neighborhood Revitalization Project, city of Tacoma and the Grand Cinema.
Jeffrey P. Mayor: 253-597-8640
Comments