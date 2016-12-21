Mid-week movie releases include ‘Jackie,’ ‘Sing’ and ‘Passengers’

Movie releases opening Wednesday in local theaters.
Assassin’s Creed
☆☆☆ out of 5
Rated: PG-13, for intense sequences of violence and action, thematic elements and brief strong language
Running time: 1:48
“Assassin’s Creed” will be polarizing, but as an entry in director Justin Kurzel’s oeuvre, it’s fascinating for the ways that it doesn’t fit and the ways that it does. It is so singularly his film, both in the style and the fascination with hubris, power and violence. It’s his mark on the studio blockbuster that makes the brilliant parts of “Assassin’s Creed” worthwhile. — Katie Walsh
Jackie
☆☆☆☆☆ out of 5
Rated: R, for brief strong violence, strong language
Running time: 1:39
In his first English-language film, Chilean Pablo Larrain has made a slow but beautiful, intimate and haunting dive into the despair that follows the death of a loved one. “Jackie,” starring Natalie Portman, is less of a standard biopic and more of an elegy. — Cary Darling
Passengers
☆☆☆ out of 5
Rated: PG-13, for sexuality, nudity and action/peril
Running time: 1:51
Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence, two of the biggest stars in the Hollywood firmament, are lost in space in a picture that’s a great big void, absent of energy and imagination. Pratt’s character Jim has the personality of tapioca, utterly lacking in flavor. Lawrence’s Aurora is similarly free from fizz. — Soren Andersen
Sing
☆☆☆ out of 5
Rated: PG, for some rude humor and mild peril
Running time: 1:48
While “Sing” takes its introductory cues from shows like “American Idol,” “The Voice” and “X Factor,” it transforms into an old-school backstage musical that celebrates the magic of putting on a show. It’s a cute movie with genuinely funny moments, and some great tunes to boot. — Katie Walsh
