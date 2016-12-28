Movie guide: Capsule listings

Ratings by the Motion Picture Association of America are: (G) for general audiences; (PG) parental guidance urged because of material possibly unsuitable for children; (PG-13) parents are strongly cautioned to give guidance for attendance of children younger than 13; (R) restricted, younger than 17 admitted only with parent or adult guardian; (NC-17) no one 17 and younger admitted.
Capsule reviews are by Kenneth Turan (K.Tu.), Justin Chang (J.C.), Rebecca Keegan (R.K.), Mark Olsen (M.O.) and other reviewers. Compiled by Kevin Crust.
OPENING IN HOLLYWOOD THIS WEEK
"Hidden Figures" - Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer, Janelle Monae star as the African-American women who did mathematical calculations that propelled NASA in the 1960s space race. With Kevin Costner, Kirsten Dunst, Jim Parsons, Kimberly Quinn, Mahershala Ali, Aldis Hodge, Glen Powell. Written by Allison Schroeder and Theodore Melfi, based on the book by Margot Lee Shetterly. Directed by Melfi. (2:07) PG.
"Live By Night" - Ben Affleck wrote, directed and stars in this adaptation of the Dennis Lehane novel, a Prohibition-era crime thriller about the son of a Boston police superintendent who becomes an outlaw. With Elle Fanning, Chris Messina, Sienna Miller, Zoe Saldana and Chris Cooper. (2:08) R.
"Paterson" - Adam Driver plays a meticulous poetry-writing bus driver named Paterson in Paterson, N.J. With Golshifteh Farahani, Barry Shabaka Henley, Cliff Smith, Chasten Harmon, William Jackson Harper, Masatoshi Nagasi. Written and directed by Jim Jarmusch. (1:58) R.
"Toni Erdmann" - A retired German music teacher dons a disguise and pretends to be a life coach to spend more time with his ambitious, corporate-driven daughter. With Peter Simonischek, Sandra Huller, Michael Wittenborn. Written and directed by Maren Ade. In German and Romanian with English subtitles. (2:42) R.
"20th Century Women" - Three women of different generations teach a teenage boy about life in 1979 Santa Barbara. With Annette Bening, Billy Crudup, Greta Gerwig, Elle Fanning, Lucas Jade Zumann. Written and directed by Mike Mills. (1:58) R.
"Arrival" - Amy Adams stars in this elegant, involving science fiction drama that is simultaneously old and new, revisiting many alien invasion conventions but with unexpected intelligence, visual style and heart. (K.Tu.) PG-13.
"The Eagle Huntress" - A portrait of a 13-year-old Kazakh girl from Mongolia who defies eons of tradition by learning to hunt with fierce golden eagles is a documentary so satisfying it makes you feel good about feeling good. (K.Tu.) G.
"The Edge of Seventeen" - Hailee Steinfeld gives a superb performance as a high-school misfit in Kelly Fremon Craig's disarmingly smart teen dramedy, the rare coming-of-age picture that feels less like a retread than a renewal. (J.C.) R.
"Elle" - Paul Verhoeven's brilliantly booby-trapped new thriller starring Isabelle Huppert is a gripping whodunit, a tour de force of psychological suspense and a wickedly droll comedy of manners. (J.C.) R.
"The Handmaiden" - The most absorbing feature in years from the South Korean director Park Chan-wook ("Oldboy") is a teasingly witty and elegant puzzle-box of a thriller about two women (played by Kim Tae-ri and Kim Min-hee) pursuing their destinies in 1930s Japanese-occupied Korea. (J.C.) NR.
"Jackie" - Star Natalie Portman as Jackie Kennedy and director Pablo Larrain brilliantly pull back the curtain on one of the most public of private lives. (K.Tu.) R.
"La La Land" - Starring a well-paired Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone, writer-director Damien Chazelle's tuneful tribute to classic movie musicals is often stronger in concept than execution, but it's lovely and transporting all the same. (J.C.) PG-13.
"Loving" - Beautifully acted by Ruth Negga and Joel Edgerton, this involving, socially conscious Jeff Nichols drama shows the personal lives of the interracial couple whose marriage led to the 1967 Supreme Court ruling that anti-miscegenation laws were unconstitutional. (K.Tu.) PG-13.
"Manchester by the Sea" - Powerful, emotional filmmaking that leaves a scar, Kenneth Lonergan's drama starring Casey Affleck and Michelle Williams is both heartbreaking and heartening, a film that just wallops you with its honesty, its authenticity, and its access to despair. (K.Tu.) R.
"Moonlight" - Superb filmmaking and an exceptional level of emotional honesty universalizes a very specific coming-of-age experience, that of a gay black man growing from child to adult starting in 1980s Miami's crack cocaine epidemic years. (K.Tu.) R.
"Neruda" - Pablo Larrain's intoxicating puzzle of a movie is less a straightforward biopic of the great Chilean poet (played by Luis Gnecco) than a rigorous and imaginative investigation of his inner world. (J.C.) R.
"Things to Come" - The great Isabelle Huppert and director Mia Hansen-Love combine for a film about a woman newly on her own. Its quiet satisfactions very much sneak up on you. (K.Tu.) PG-13
Comments