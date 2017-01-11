‘Olympic Pride, American Prejudice’ gives fuller story of ’36 Games

2:25 Seahawks OL coach Tom Cable on Seattle's running game heading to Atlanta Pause

1:16 Preparations underway for the 2017 Inaugural Ball in Olympia

1:29 New bus route to showcase Tacoma's scenic waterfront

1:38 Family talks about 15-year-old who died after stepmom allegedly made medicine mistake

2:18 Seahawks Michael Bennett, no hoodie this time, loves him some Dan Quinn

2:15 Pete Carroll: Seahawks' 2013 playoff loss at Atlanta motivates Russell Wilson

9:24 Seahawks RB Thomas Rawls: "I'm just a kid from Flint with a lot of heart and toughness"

10:00 Chilean Navy helicopter pilot shoots video of UFO

3:46 How dental mercury seeps into the environment