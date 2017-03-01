Saturday night weirdness coming to The Grand Cinema

Watch for zombies milling about Saturday night near the intersection of South Sixth Avenue and South Fawcett Avenue. They might not be after living human flesh, but waiting to take part in The Grand Cinema’s zombie costume party, part of the move of the theater’s Weird Elephant series to Saturdays.
The movie series focuses on showing films featuring the bizarre, spine-chilling, fantastic, or just plain mind-blowing, said Wade Neal, the theater’s assistant executive director. In February, the theater screened the comedy-horror film “The Lure.”
“We are increasing our screening dates and broadening our programming to bring a huge range of horror, cult, sci fi, fantasy, weird and nostalgia films, and still show the newest in carefully selected new releases,” Neal said. If it makes sense, the theater will tie programming together with themes.
Until this month, the series took place on the last Friday and Saturday of the month. The films will now be showing every Saturday at 11 p.m. It is the theater’s answer to the perennial question of what’s happening in Tacoma on Saturday night, Neal said.
To start the series on its new night, the theater will show the Cornetto Trilogy. It starts Saturday with “Shaun of the Dead,” followed by “Hot Fuzz” on March 11 and “The World’s End” on March 18.
The trilogy comprises British comedies written by Edgar Wright and Simon Pegg, directed by Wright, produced by Nira Park and starring Pegg and Nick Frost.
The costume party will include a contest, with the grand prize of a zombie makeover by Cast of Thousands Studio. Second prize is a video game party on one of the screens at the Grand, while the third prize is a vinyl album of the “Shaun of the Dead” soundtrack.
The night will also feature special “Tacoma Cornetto” cones from Ice Cream Social. The cones are a tribute to the Cornetto ice cream joke that runs through all three movies (thus providing the name for the trilogy). Adam David-Fuller McKinney will host “Shaun of the Dead” karaoke, other vendors will be on hand, and the theater will sell beer and wine. Trilogy posters will be on sale, as well as custom artwork by Tacoma native Jeremy Gregory of Candy Teeth Creative.
Jeffrey P. Mayor: 253-597-8640
Comments