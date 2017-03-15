Movie guide: Capsule listings

Ratings by the Motion Picture Association of America are: (G) for general audiences; (PG) parental guidance urged because of material possibly unsuitable for children; (PG-13) parents are strongly cautioned to give guidance for attendance of children younger than 13; (R) restricted, younger than 17 admitted only with parent or adult guardian; (NC-17) no one 17 and younger admitted.
Capsule reviews are by Kenneth Turan (K.Tu.), Justin Chang (J.C.), Rebecca Keegan (R.K.), Mark Olsen (M.O.) and other reviewers. Compiled by Kevin Crust.
OPENING IN HOLLYWOOD THIS WEEK
"After the Storm" - A once-successful author working as a private detective gambles away his money and tries to reconnect with his family. With Hiroshi Abe, Yoko Maki, Taiyo Yoshizawa, Kirin Kiki. Written and directed by Hirokazu Koreeda. In Japanese with English subtitles. (1:57) NR.
"All Nighter" - An L.A. musician is forced into an awkward alliance with the tough father of his ex-girlfriend as they spend an entire day and night searching for her. With J.K. Simmons, Emile Hirsch, Analeigh Tipton, Taran Killam, Kristen Schaal. Written by Seth W. Owen. Directed by Gavin Wiesen. (1:26) R.
"Atomica" - Tasked with getting a remote nuclear reactor back on line, a young safety inspector begins to suspect that not all is right with the two on-site employees. With Dominic Monaghan, Tom Sizemore, Sarah Habel. Written by Kevin Burke, Federico Fernandez-Armesto, Adam Gyngell. Directed by Dagen Merrill. NR.
"Beauty and the Beast" - The beloved 1991 animated musical is given the live-action treatment with Emma Watson as Belle and Dan Stevens as the prince-turned-monster. With Luke Evans, Kevin Kline, Josh Gad, Ewan McGregor, Stanley Tucci, Audra McDonald, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Ian McKellen, Emma Thompson. Written by Evan Spiliotopoulos and Stephen Chbosky and Bill Condon. Directed by Condon. (2:09) PG.
"The Belko Experiment" - Unseen forces lock 83 Americans in a Colombian high-rise and force them to play a deadly game of survival. With John Gallagher Jr., Tony Goldwyn, Adria Arjona. Written by James Gunn. Directed by Greg McLean. (1:33) R.
"Betting on Zero" - Documentary on hedge fund CEO Bill Ackman's battle to expose global nutrition and weight management company Herbalife as a giant pyramid scheme. Directed by Ted Braun. (1:39) NR.
"Contemporary Color" - Documentary on the event musician David Byrne staged in 2015 at Barclay's Center in Brooklyn as a salute to Color Guard, the synchronized dance routines involving flags, rifles and sabers. Featuring St. Vincent, Nelly Furtado, Devonte Hynes, Zola Jesus, Ad-Rock, tUnE-yArDs, Ira Glass. Directed by Bill Ross and Turner Ross. (1:37) PG-13.
"The Devil's Candy" - The supposed dream house an artist and his family move into turns out to inhabited by dark forces. With Ethan Embry, Shiri Appleby, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Kiara Glasco. Written and directed by Sean Byrne. (1:30) NR.
"Fittest on Earth: A Decade of Fitness" - Documentary follows elite athletes as they train for and compete in the 2016 Reebok CrossFit Games, a five-day, 15-event test. Directed by Heber Cannon, Mariah Moore, Marston Sawyers, Ian Wittenber. (1:56) NR.
"The Last Laugh" - The question of what is taboo in comedy is explored in this documentary. Featuring Mel Brooks, Carl Reiner, Sarah Silverman, Robert Clary, Rob Reiner and others. Written by Ferne Pearlstein and Robert Edwards. Directed by Pearlstein.(1:28) NR.
"Mean Dreams" - A teenage boy and girl flee with drug money from her corrupt and abusive policeman father. With Bill Paxton, Colm Feore, Sophie Nelisse and Josh Wiggins. Written by Kevin Coughlin and Ryan Grassby. Directed by Nathan Morlando. (1:48) R.
"The Settlers" - Documentary explores the political, geographic and human complexities of the Israeli settlement movement. Directed by Shimon Dotan. In English, Hebrew, Arabic with English subtitles. (1:47) NR.
"Song to Song" - Love, seduction and betrayal fuel writer-director Terrence Malick's tale of two couples in the Austin, Texas, music scene. With Ryan Gosling, Michael Fassbender, Rooney Mara, Natalie Portman, Cate Blanchett. (2:25) R.
"Suntan" - A middle-aged doctor on a Greek island falls in love with a much younger woman and struggles to keep up with her wild lifestyle. With Makis Papadimitriou, Elli Tringou and Dimi Hart. Written by Argyris Papadimitropoulos and Syllas Tzoumerkas. Directed by Papadimitropoulos. In Greek and English with English subtitles. (1:44) NR.
"T2: Trainspotting" - Ewan McGregor's Renton is back with the old gang facing challenges old and new in this 20-year follow-up to the 1996 Scottish film. With Ewen Bremner, Jonny Lee Miller, Robert Carlyle. Written by John Hodge. Directed by Danny Boyle. (1:57) R.
"They Call Me Jeeg" - An Italian delinquent gains superpowers, falls for an anime-obsessed young woman and must decide whether to use his newfound strengths for good or evil. With Claudio Santamaria, Luca Marinelli, Ilenia Pastorelli, Stefano Ambrogi. Written by Nicola Guaglianone, Gabriele Menotti. Directed by Gabriele Mainetti. In Italian with English subtitles. (1:58) NR.
"The Founder" - Michael Keaton gives a performance of ratty, reptilian brilliance as Ray Kroc, the American salesman who turned a California burger stand into the global fast-food behemoth that is McDonald's, in John Lee Hancock's shrewd and satisfyingly fat-free biopic. (J.C.) PG-13.
"I Am Not Your Negro" - As directed by the gifted Raoul Peck, this documentary on James Baldwin uses the entire spectrum of movie effects to create a cinematic essay that is powerful and painfully relevant. (K.Tu.) NR.
"La La Land" - Starring a well-paired Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone, writer-director Damien Chazelle's tuneful tribute to classic movie musicals is often stronger in concept than execution, but it's lovely and transporting all the same. (J.C.) PG-13.
"Land of Mine" - Explosive devices that can detonate at any moment are intrinsically dramatic, and this Danish World War II film makes good use of that plot mechanism, but it has a whole lot more going for it as well. (K.Tu.) R.
"Manchester by the Sea" - Powerful, emotional filmmaking that leaves a scar, Kenneth Lonergan's drama starring Casey Affleck and Michelle Williams is both heartbreaking and heartening, a film that just wallops you with its honesty, its authenticity, and its access to despair. (K.Tu.) R.
"Moonlight" - Superb filmmaking and an exceptional level of emotional honesty universalizes a very specific coming-of-age experience, that of a gay black man growing from child to adult starting in 1980s Miami's crack cocaine epidemic years. (K.Tu.) R.
"My Life as a Zucchini" - This fine Swiss stop-motion animation feature is short, but oh so satisfyingly bittersweet, an example of pure movie magic on more than one level. (K.Tu.) PG-13.
"Toni Erdmann" - Sandra Huller and Peter Simonischek give splendid performances as a high-strung businesswoman and her screw-loose dad in this magnificently unpredictable comedy from the German writer-director Maren Ade. (J.C.) R.
"The Women's Balcony" - An Israeli box-office hit about a Jerusalem clash of religious cultures, this is an unapologetically warm-hearted comedic drama, a fine example of commercial filmmaking grounded in a persuasive knowledge of human behavior. (K.Tu.) NR.
