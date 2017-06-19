Ryan Reynolds scared the web with half-naked James Bond. The movie is coming to Tacoma

A week after a Hollywood superstar helped him go viral, the half-naked James Bond in thigh-high boots will visit Tacoma.
On Father’s Day morning, actor Ryan Reynolds’ tweeted a picture of Sean Connery sporting more body hair than clothes. In the image, a pistol-toting Connery has a chest-length braided ponytail, a horseshoe mustache and is wearing suspender-bandoliers to hold up red diaper shorts.
“Happy Father’s Day, Dad. What do you get the man who has everything?” Reynolds asked in the tweet that was shared more than 5,200 times and liked more than 40,000 times.
Happy Father's Day, Dad. What do you get the man who has everything? pic.twitter.com/4IqDGRkLph— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) June 18, 2017
The picture is from the entertainingly preposterous 1974 science fantasy film “Zardoz.” If you’re intrigued by what you see, you can see much more (like Connery wearing even less while sprawled out on a glass table) on Saturday night.
“Zardoz” is playing at 11 p.m. on Saturday at The Grand Cinema.
The movie is part of the Tacoma theater’s “Weird Elephant” series in which it features “cult classics and fresh flicks that are bizarre, spine-chilling, fantastic, avant garde, retro, or just plain mind-blowing.”
“Zardoz” might fit all of those categories. “Zardoz,” directed by John Boorman, is one of Connery’s first post-Bond films. The film was a flop but later developed a cult following. Connery’s character, Zed, is thought to be the inspiration for the DC Comics character Vartox, a friend of Superman.
So, if you’re still looking for the perfect gift for the Dad who has everything, “Zardoz” tickets are $10.
Craig Hill: 253-597-8497, @AdventureGuys
