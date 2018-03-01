New ‘Death Wish’ long on gore, short on much else

“Death Wish” comes out in 1974 and the world goes bananas. Crime is a big-time hot topic in those days (arguably even more than today), and along comes Charles Bronson as a one-man vigilante force to blow away hoodlums and muggers in the grungy, lawless night streets of New York City.
Critics largely reviled it, with the New York Times’ Vincent Canby famously dinging it for “arousing the most primitive kind of anger.” He called it “despicable.”
Audiences embraced it. It captured the fears of the times. It spawned four sequels, all starring Bronson.
It had such resonance that 10 years later, when a guy named Bernhard Goetz shot and wounded four black youths in a New York subway car, claiming they tried to mug him, parallels were immediately noted between that incident and the Bronson movie.
It was a very big deal.
Now it’s been remade, with Bruce Willis in the lead role. Eh, no big deal this time.
Nowadays, Hollywood lone avengers are a dime a dozen. Even Liam Neeson has gotten into the act.
As for Willis, the man from “Die Hard” and “RED,”he can pull off this kind of part in his sleep. He’s awake here, but only moderately engaged in what’s going down.
His character is a Chicago surgeon (Bronson’s was an architect), so the healer-turned-killer angle is an interesting departure. But the doc quickly sheds his ethical scruples once his wife is killed and daughter assaulted into a coma by three home-invading thugs.
Donning a hoodie and packing a pistol, he starts by stalking the streets looking for, and finding, street criminals to kill. Before long he’s carrying out a summary, daylight execution of an unsuspecting drug dealer. Then it’s on to a quite long scene where he gruesomely tortures an evildoer and ends up crushing the man under a car. Ooh, see the brains splatter.
That gore comes courtesy of director Eli Roth, the fellow behind the so-called “gorno” series of “Hostel” movies.
In place of Bronson’s Great Stone Face visage, this “Death Wish” serves up Willis’ trademark smirk, which is particularly seen in a scene in which he informs his grief counselor he’s feeling much better these days, though not disclosing why.
The picture does touch on the explosive issue of white-on-black violence, in scenes in which talk radio hosts, one black the other white, intermittently address the matter in brief scenes. But the handling of it is superficial.
Similarly, the issue of the easy availability of guns in America is addressed. It’s dealt with in a joking fashion.
There was a rawness in the original, with the brutality of the attack on the hero’s family being shockingly graphic. In the remake, the edges have all been smoothed off. It’s just another rodeo for our man Bruce. “Yippee-ki-yay!” y’all.
Death Wish
☆☆
Cast: Bruce Willis, Vincent D’Onofrio, Elisabeth Shue, Camila Morrone, Dean Norris, Kimberly Elise.
Director: Eli Roth
107 minutes
Rated R (strong bloody violence, and language throughout)
