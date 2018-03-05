Oscars 2018: The complete list of winners and nominees for the 90th Academy Awards

"The Shape of Water" won Oscars for best picture and directing at the 2018 Academy Awards.
Frances McDormand and Gary Oldman won the lead acting awards. Guillermo del Toro – a frequent winner this awards season – took home the directing trophy. Allison Janney and Sam Rockwell won the supporting acting awards. Screenplay awards went to Jordan Peele for "Get Out" and James Ivory for "Call Me by Your Name." "Dunkirk" won for sound editing, sound mixing and film editing.
Jimmy Kimmel returned as host for the ceremony held March 4 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.
ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE
Gary Oldman, winner
"Darkest Hour"
Denzel Washington
"Roman J. Israel, Esq."
Timothee Chalamet
"Call Me by Your Name"
Daniel Day-Lewis
"Phantom Thread"
Daniel Kaluuya
"Get Out"
ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Sam Rockwell, winner
"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"
Christopher Plummer
"All the Money in the World"
Woody Harrelson
"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"
Willem Dafoe
"The Florida Project"
Richard Jenkins
"The Shape of Water"
ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE
Frances McDormand, winner
"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"
Sally Hawkins
"The Shape of Water"
Meryl Streep
"The Post"
Margot Robbie
"I, Tonya"
Saoirse Ronan
"Lady Bird"
ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Allison Janney, winner
"I, Tonya"
Mary J. Blige
"Mudbound"
Lesley Manville
"Phantom Thread"
Laurie Metcalf
"Lady Bird"
Octavia Spencer
"The Shape of Water"
ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
James Ivory, winner
"Call Me by Your Name"
Aaron Sorkin
"Molly's Game"
Virgil Williams and Dee Rees
"Mudbound"
Scott Frank & James Mangold and Michael Green; Story by James Mangold
"Logan"
Scott Neustadter & Michael H. Weber
"The Disaster Artist"
ANIMATED FEATURE FILM
"Coco," winner
"The Boss Baby"
"Ferdinand"
"The Breadwinner"
"Loving Vincent"
ANIMATED SHORT
"Dear Basketball," winner
"Lou"
"Revolting Rhymes"
"Negative Space"
"Garden Party"
BEST PICTURE
"The Shape of Water," winner
"Phantom Thread"
"Dunkirk"
"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"
"Call Me by Your Name"
"Get Out"
"Lady Bird"
"The Post"
"Darkest Hour"
CINEMATOGRAPHY
Roger Deakins, winner
"Blade Runner 2049"
Rachel Morrison
"Mudbound"
Hoyte van Hoytema
"Dunkirk"
Dan Laustsen
"The Shape of Water"
Bruno Delbonnel
"Darkest Hour"
COSTUME DESIGN
Mark Bridges, winner
"Phantom Thread"
Jacqueline Durran
"Beauty and the Beast"
Consolata Boyle
"Victoria & Abdul"
Luis Sequeira
"The Shape of Water"
Jacqueline Durran
"Darkest Hour"
DIRECTING
Guillermo del Toro, winner
"The Shape of Water"
Greta Gerwig
"Lady Bird"
Paul Thomas Anderson
"Phantom Thread"
Christopher Nolan
"Dunkirk"
Jordan Peele
"Get Out"
DOCUMENTARY FEATURE
"Icarus," winner
"Abacus: Small Enough to Jail"
"Last Men in Aleppo"
"Faces Places"
"Strong Island"
DOCUMENTARY SHORT
"Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405," winner
"Knife Skills"
"Traffic Stop"
"Edith+Eddie"
"Heroin(e)"
FILM EDITING
Lee Smith, winner
"Dunkirk"
Tatiana S. Riegel
"I, Tonya"
Jon Gregory
"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"
Sidney Wolinsky
"The Shape of Water"
Paul Machliss and Jonathan Amos
"Baby Driver"
FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
"A Fantastic Woman," winner
"The Square"
"Loveless"
"On Body And Soul"
"The Insult"
LIVE-ACTION SHORT
"The Silent Child," winner
"My Nephew Emmett"
"The Eleven O'Clock"
"DeKalb Elementary"
MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING
Kazuhiro Tsuji, David Malinowski and Lucy Sibbick, winner
"Darkest Hour"
Arjen Tuiten
"Wonder"
Daniel Phillips and Lou Sheppard
"Victoria & Abdul"
ORIGINAL SCORE
Alexandre Desplat, winner
"The Shape of Water"
John Williams
"Star Wars: The Last Jedi"
Jonny Greenwood
"Phantom Thread"
Carter Burwell
"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"
Hans Zimmer
"Dunkirk"
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Jordan Peele, winner
"Get Out"
Greta Gerwig
"Lady Bird"
Martin McDonagh
"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"
Emily V. Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani
"The Big Sick"
Guillermo del Toro and Vanessa Taylor; Story by Guillermo del Toro
"The Shape of Water"
ORIGINAL SONG
"Remember Me," winner
Music: Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez; Lyrics: Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez
"Coco"
"This is Me"
Music: Benj Pasek and Justin Paul; Lyrics: Benj Pasek and Justin Paul
"The Greatest Showman"
"Mighty River"
Music: Raphael Saadiq; Lyrics: Taura Stinson, Raphael Saadiq and Mary J. Blige
"Mudbound"
"Stand Up for Something"
Music: Diane Warren; Lyrics: Diane Warren and Common
"Marshall"
"Mystery of Love"
Music: Sufjan Stevens; Lyrics: Sufjan Stevens
"Call Me by Your Name"
PRODUCTION DESIGN
Production Design: Paul D. Austerberry; Set Decoration: Shane Vieau and Jeff Melvin, winner
"The Shape of Water"
Production Design: Nathan Crowley; Set Decoration: Gary Fettis
"Dunkirk"
Production Design: Sarah Greenwood; Set Decoration: Katie Spencer
"Beauty and the Beast"
Production Design: Dennis Gassner; Set Decoration: Alessandra Querzola
"Blade Runner 2049"
Production Design: Sarah Greenwood; Set Decoration: Katie Spencer
"Darkest Hour"
SOUND EDITING
Richard King and Alex Gibson, winner
"Dunkirk"
Julian Slater
"Baby Driver"
Matthew Wood and Ren Klyce
"Star Wars: The Last Jedi"
Nathan Robitaille and Nelson Ferreira
"The Shape of Water"
Mark Mangini and Theo Green
"Blade Runner 2049"
SOUND MIXING
Mark Weingarten, Gregg Landaker and Gary A. Rizzo Winner
"Dunkirk"
Ron Bartlett, Doug Hemphill and Mac Ruth
"Blade Runner 2049"
Julian Slater, Tim Cavagin and Mary H. Ellis
"Baby Driver"
David Parker, Michael Semanick, Ren Klyce and Stuart Wilson
"Star Wars: The Last Jedi"
Christian T. Cooke, Brad Zoern and Glen Gauthier
"The Shape of Water"
VISUAL EFFECTS
John Nelson, Gerd Nefzer, Paul Lambert and Richard R. Hoover Winner
"Blade Runner 2049"
Christopher Townsend, Guy Williams, Jonathan Fawkner and Dan Sudick
"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2"
Ben Morris, Mike Mulholland, Neal Scanlan and Chris Corbould
"Star Wars: The Last Jedi"
Stephen Rosenbaum, Jeff White, Scott Benza and Mike Meinardus
"Kong: Skull Island"
Joe Letteri, Daniel Barrett, Dan Lemmon and Joel Whist
"War For the Planet of the Apes"
