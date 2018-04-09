Solo: A Star Wars Story official trailer

The new trailer for Solo: A Star Wars Story. Through a series of daring escapades, young Han Solo meets his future co-pilot Chewbacca and encounters the notorious gambler Lando Calrissian. The film is in theaters May 25.
Walt Disney Pictures
Won't You Be My Neighbor? - Official Trailer

A portrait of a man whom we all think we know, this emotional and moving film takes us beyond the zip-up cardigans and the land of make-believe, and into the heart of a creative genius who inspired generations of children.

The Last Movie Star

Once the biggest star on the planet, it's been a long time since Burt Reynolds headlined a motion picture. Now 82, he plays an aging, former movie star is forced to face the reality that his glory days are behind him. The release date for "The Las

Anatomy of a Scene: ‘Black Panther’

Director Ryan Coogler narrates a sequence from his film featuring Chadwick Boseman as T'Challa, a.k.a. Black Panther. Early word on the Marvel Studios movie is strong and it opens wide across the nation Friday.