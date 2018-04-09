Solo: A Star Wars Story official trailer

The new trailer for Solo: A Star Wars Story. Through a series of daring escapades, young Han Solo meets his future co-pilot Chewbacca and encounters the notorious gambler Lando Calrissian. The film is in theaters May 25.
A portrait of a man whom we all think we know, this emotional and moving film takes us beyond the zip-up cardigans and the land of make-believe, and into the heart of a creative genius who inspired generations of children.
A gold statue of Harvey Weinstein appeared in Hollywood, California, on Thursday, March 1, just days before the 90th Academy Awards. The installation, titled “Casting Couch,” shows Weinstein wearing a robe, holding an Oscar statue near his groin.
Once the biggest star on the planet, it's been a long time since Burt Reynolds headlined a motion picture. Now 82, he plays an aging, former movie star is forced to face the reality that his glory days are behind him. The release date for "The Las
Director Ryan Coogler narrates a sequence from his film featuring Chadwick Boseman as T'Challa, a.k.a. Black Panther. Early word on the Marvel Studios movie is strong and it opens wide across the nation Friday.
After surviving a near fatal bovine attack, a disfigured cafeteria chef (Wade Wilson) battles ninjas, the yakuza, a pack of sexually aggressive canines and will team with Cable (Josh Brolin), a mutant with telepathic and telekinetic abilities. Dea
Olympia homeowner David Williams along with former MGM and Paramount studios' set designer Thomas Polidori offer their thoughts during a July 10th tour of the basement area which was turn it into a replica London street from the 1930s, including a
Volunteers at the Procession of the Species workshop use mussels and barnacles made of clay to create faux dock pilings that will be incorporated onto a float demonstrating the impacts of sea level rise at Olympia's iconic event on April 28.