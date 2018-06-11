Movie review: 'Ocean's 8' is breezy heist comedy with fabulous female cast

Parents need to know that "Ocean's 8" is part of the "Ocean's Eleven" universe. While in the original, George Clooney-starring trilogy, the few female characters were supporting players, this one flips the script. Sandra Bullock and Cate Blanchett star as the leaders of an all-woman heist crew who plan to steal a $150 million diamond necklace during the legendary Met Costume Gala in Manhattan.
While you can expect plenty of suspense and tension, there's actually almost no violence (a woman lightly threatens an ex with a shiv). Language is fairly infrequent (words include "s–t," "damn," and "p–sies"), but there's some drinking and a couple of instances in which a character smokes pot. Characters also flirt and kiss, and one scene shows a woman in lingerie seducing her partner and handcuffing him to his bed. You'll also see tons of brands/products/high-end labels on display.
Bottom line? It's the clever planning of the meticulous crime, witty conversation and tons of high fashion that bring this comedy together. Anne Hathaway, Helena Bonham Carter, Mindy Kaling, Rihanna, Sarah Paulson and Awkwafina co-star.
WHAT'S THE STORY?
"Ocean's 8" stars Sandra Bullock as Debbie Ocean (the apparently deceased Danny's younger sister), who's just been released from prison and immediately reconnects with her partner in crime, Lou (Cate Blanchett), to pull off a seemingly impossible heist. The score is a vintage diamond Cartier necklace worth $150 million, and the setting is the Met's annual Costume Gala. Debbie and Lou enlist an all-woman crew for the job: formerly renowned Irish fashion designer Rose Weil (Helena Bonham Carter), who owes millions in back taxes; expert hacker Nine Ball (Rihanna); pickpocket/con artist Constance (Awkwafina); fence-turned-suburban mom Tammy (Sarah Paulson); and gemologist and jewelry designer Amita (Mindy Kaling). No. 8 is the group's mark: A-list actress Daphne Kluger (Anne Hathaway), who will be wearing the necklace in question. Once the women sign on, Debbie works all the angles to ensure the necklace can be stolen without tipping off the private security detail Cartier has assigned to guard Daphne – or landing anyone in prison.
IS IT ANY GOOD?
Bullock, Blanchett and their co-stars don't reinvent George Clooney's formula here, but the ensemble's camaraderie and notable talents make for a fun heist flick that combines fashion and humor. "Ocean's 8" certainly isn't a giant misfire (as was expected by some), and the few mentions of Danny (who's never seen in the movie because he's supposedly dead) and his legendary crew are only necessary to keep the Ocean name in the title. The intergenerational cast should appeal to all ages, although there isn't an Elliott Gould-equivalent actress to add to the festivities. (Note to screenwriters for the inevitable sequel: Add a character older than Bullock, who's only 53.) Still, it's amusing to see the utterly New York Awkwafina (who plays the sleight-of-hand expert) trade jokes with Bonham Carter, who seems to channel her favorite real-life fashion icon, Vivienne Westwood, in her role.
Rihanna is understated as a hacker with a penchant for a daily smoke, and Paulson is believable (as always) as a suburban mom who comes out of criminal retirement for the big score. All of the actresses are in fine form, really, although Kaling doesn't seem to get as much screen-time as she should, and there should have been a bit more about Debbie and Lou's history as criminal partners. The setting of the storied Met Gala offers plenty of cameo opportunities, with fashion celebs like Anna Wintour and Heidi Klum getting lines, while others – like Katie Holmes, Kim Kardashian West, the Jenner sisters and others – are shown briefly to add to the story's authenticity. Is this movie going to earn any awards? No. But is it entertaining and worth seeing for the cast and clothes? Of course.
RATING AND CONTENT
Recommended for ages 13 and older
Quality: 3 out of 5
Positive messages: 2 out of 5
Positive role models: 2 out of 5
Violence: 1 out of 5
Sex: 2 out of 5
Language: 3 out of 5
Drinking, drugs, and smoking: 3 out of 5
Consumerism: 4 out of 5
MOVIE DETAILS
In theaters: June 8, 2018
Director: Gary Ross
Studio: Warner Bros.
Genre: Comedy
Run time: 110 minutes
MPAA rating: PG-13
