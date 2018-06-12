Here's something incredible: 'Incredibles 2' tops the first movie

Wildly entertaining and totally satisfying. That’s “Incredibles 2.”
Second verse, same as the first? No. Better.
Funnier. Smarter. More action-packed.
Not to take anything away from the 2004 Pixar animated super hit about the family of super heroes. That one became an instant classic. “Incredibles 2” builds on all the elements that made the first so, well, incredible.
And it takes everything just a little bit higher, and also deeper.
This is a very smart movie.
In addition to its whiz-bang, breath-taking action, it has some pretty important things to say about the dynamics of child-rearing, the back-and-forth that goes on between husband and wife in a marriage and larger issues of image vs. substance in political discourse and the need for independent thought vs. blind yearning for easy solutions to complex social problems.
Sounds heavy. But Brad Bird’s touch is assured in his handling of the complexities and canny in the way he integrates them into his story.
So ail hail Bird, the writer and director of both “Incredibles.” He obviously thought long and hard before essaying the sequel and then worked long and hard over the years to perfect what was pretty darn superior to begin with.
Picking up right where the original movie left off, “I2” finds the super-powered Parr family — burly Bob, aka Mr. Incredible (Craig T. Nelson), stretchy spouse Helen/Elastigirl (Holly Hunter), teen daughter Violet (Sarah Vowell), preadolescent son Dash (Huckleberry Milner) and amazing pre-verbal toddler Jack-Jack (burbles and squeaks courtesy of Eli Fucile) — initially on the outs with society at large owing to the havoc they wreak when bringing bad guys to justice.
Enter telecom mogul and marketing wizard Winston Deavor (Bob Odenkirk) and his brainy tech-savvy sister Evelyn (Catherine Keener) with a plan to rehabilitate their image and get them back in the good graces of the law. (Supers have been outlawed for their vigilante ways.)
To drive the rehab, Winston decrees Elastigirl must become the crowd-pleasing, save-the-day face of new-image supers. She’s finesse, unlike blunt-force Bob. That means she gets to go and have adventures while Bob has to be stay-at-home dad to the kids. Talk about an ego bruise for the big guy.
Manfully, he steps up and finds single-parent child-rearing a handful. Violet has the pouts because her love life is the pits, becoming so peevish that brother Dash snarkily inquires of Dad, “Is she having adolescence?”
Then there’s good-natured Jack-Jack. Baby’s got powers. To clone himself. To disappear into another dimension, To zap stuff with lasers shooting from his eyes. And more. Much more. Watch him spontaneously combust.
He’s the funniest element in this very funny movie. Drives Dad bonkers.
The movie switches seamlessly between scenes of Helen heroics and Bob’s child-care challenges.
The genius of Pixar pictures is the care its creative folks take in developing their characters, and this is very evident in “I2.” Virtually, everyone in it has a memorably distinctive personality. Haughty costume designer Edna Mode, voiced by Bird, is a particular treat. Their friend Frozone, played by Samuel L. Jackson, is another standout.
Parenting: Not for the faint of heart. Fighting crime, the Incredibles learn, is the easy part. Raising a family well — well, for that you have to be super.
Incredibles 2
4 stars out of 4
Cast: Featuring the voices of Holly Hunter, Craig T. Nelson, Sarah Vowell, Huckleberry Milner, Samuel L. Jackson and Catherine Keener
Director: Brad Bird
Running time:1:58
Rated: PG for action sequences and some brief mild violence
