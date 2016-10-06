No hologram here: Samantha Newark is the voice behind ‘Jem’

Samantha Newark endeared herself to a legion of young fans as the voice of Jem in the popular 1980s cartoon, “Jem and the Holograms.”
Newark, who was coming off voicing three characters in the “The Transformers” cartoon, played both Jem and her alter ego, Jerrica.
Those now-adult fans can meet Newark this weekend at two appearances in Tacoma at Dorky’s Arcade.
The Nashville-based singer and actress called in from Playa del Rey, California, on Monday.
Q: What are you up to right now, career-wise?
A: I’m in the middle of recording my third solo album, called “Hologram.” It’s basically a love letter to the Jem fan base because they have been so incredible. They’ve crossed the bridge with me into the music world.
Q: The Jem fan base stays loyal?
A: We planned this truly outrageous Hollywood Jem Tour, which we did on Saturday. We took fans on this incredible excursion all over Hollywood, and I showed them where I recorded “Jem” and “Transformers.” I even wore the Jem makeup. It was a big party bus. We were playing Jem music. I played some of the tracks off the new record.
Q: When is it coming out, and is it pop?
A: It looks like Valentine’s Day 2017. It’s pop as it stands now, but I’m going to get it remixed because I really want a dance record. I want it to be in the clubs.
Q: You have quite a singing career, but you only did the voice for Jem. Why?
A: What I didn’t know at the time (of her audition) was that they were matching the speaking voices of the actors with the singing voices that had already been cast in New York. All of the voice and animation was being produced in California. None of us got to meet each other during the run of the show.
Q: What do you think keeps Jem going?
A: When we did Jem we recorded ensemble. Magical things happen when you put a bunch of actors together in a room. Today, a lot of it is just phoned in from home studios. And the show had a lot of heart. We didn’t talk down to kids. We delved into some really serious subjects: drug addiction, loss of a parent. We weren’t afraid to go into dark places but with a moral compass.
Q: Do you have new fans?
A: Yes, because it’s on Netflix. I’m meeting kids at shows that are coming up all dressed up as Jem.
Q: The whole idea of a pop star leading a double life predated the same scheme on Miley Cyrus’ “Hannah Montana” didn’t it?
A: It did. “Hannah Montana” is pretty much a rip-off of Jem.
Q: You had a cameo in the recent big-screen version of “Jem.” “Nashville” star Aubrey Peeples (who was in Tacoma in August making a film) had the lead role. What went wrong with it?
A: The initial trailer was problematic. There was nothing that was familiar to the fans. Suddenly a hate train on social media started. It was sad because it was a really sweet film. And it wasn’t promoted well.
Q: And you hit the big screen, at least your voice did, as Peter Pan’s mother in “Hook”?
A: Yes, it’s the only job I still get residuals for. It plays all the time. The funny thing, I wasn’t even credited in it.
Q: Which do you prefer, voice-over work or singing?
A: They are two different worlds. I really took to the voice-over world like a fish to water. I took to interpreting a script. There wasn’t the pressure to look a certain way on camera. It was just my voice and the connection to the material.
Q: I understand some of the proceeds from your album are helping a friend, Jeff Rodriguez, who was injured in the June 12 Orlando massacre?
A: Yes, thank God he survived. He was shot four times. His friend was a nurse, and she was able to keep him alive. He’s doing quite well considering what he’s gone through. Ten percent of everything goes to his GoFundMe page. He’s a dear friend and a big Jem friend.
Q: Do you have a lot of fans in the LGBT community?
A: It’s a huge part of the Jem fan base. Jem really spoke to people who felt isolated and that they didn’t fit in. The message was, be who you are, you’re beautiful, you’re worthy. I think that really connected with the LGBT community.
Craig Sailor: 253-597-8541, @crsailor
’80s Night with Samantha Newark
What: Signings, karaoke, 1980s costume contest.
When: 9 p.m.-midnight Friday (Oct. 7).
Where: Dorky’s Arcade, 754 Pacific Ave., Tacoma.
Admission: Free.
Information: samanthanewark.com, 253-627-4156, dorkys253@gmail.com.
Breakfast with Jem
What: “Jem” cartoon watching with Samantha Newark.
When: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday.
Where: Dorky’s Arcade, 754 Pacific Ave., Tacoma.
Admission: $25, includes breakfast, comic book and autograph.
Information: samanthanewark.com, 253-627-4156, dorkys253@gmail.com
Comments