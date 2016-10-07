Coldplay includes CenturyLink Field in 2017 tour

The British rock band Coldplay will include a Sept. 23 stop at CenturyLink Field in Seattle as part of a North American tour in 2017.
The band has been touring since March, and announced Friday that it has added 18 cities to its “A Head Full of Dreams” tour. The group has already preformed in front of 2.5 million people so far as the tour has hit Latin America, the United States and Europe, and will head to Australia and New Zealand in December.
The band also will play in Vancouver, British Columbia, on Sept. 29. That show, plus shows in Montreal, Toronto and Edmonton, Alberta, will be the first time the group has played in Canada in five years.
The band formed in 1996, under the name Pectoralz. They switched to Starfish in 1997 and finally became Coldplay in 1998. They gained worldwide attention with the 2000 release of the single “Yellow,” followed by their debut album “Parachutes” later that year. The band has been named Britian’s best group four times and has won seven Grammy Awards. The group’s seven studio albums have sold more than 80 million copies worldwide. Their latest album, of the same name of the tour, was released in December and has sold more than 5 million copies.
The quartet of band members are Chris Martin, Jonny Buckland, Guy Berryman and Will Champion. The bandmates often refer to manager Phil Harvey as the fifth member.
Tickets will be $25.50-$185.50, and will go on sale at 10 a.m. Oct. 15 at livenation.com.
