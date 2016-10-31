The Weeknd will bring his ‘Starboy’ tour to Seattle’s KeyArena

Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter The Weeknd announced Monday that his first world tour “Starboy: Legend of the Fall 2017” will include a Seattle stop at KeyArena on April 26. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.
The multi-platinum selling Canadian artist, who began his career anonymously in 2011 by releasing mixtapes online and now goes by the stage name The Weeknd, was born Abél Makkonen Tesfaye in Toronto. The son of Ethiopian migrant parents, he attributes his stage name to the weekend he dropped out of school. His mixtape “House of Balloons” (2011) and album “KissLand” (2013) were followed by “Beauty Behind the Madness” (2015), which topped Billboard charts and won the artist multiplatinum certification, as well as an Academy Award nomination for “Earned It.” He won Grammy Awards for “Beauty Behind the Madness” and “Earned It.”
After collaborating in 2016 with artists such as Kanye West, Beyoncé and Daft Punk and appearing on Saturday Night Live, The Weeknd announced the new album “Starboy,” which will release Nov. 25.
The “Starboy” tour kicks off Feb. 17 in Stockholm, Sweden, and visits 14 European cities including Paris, London, Amsterdam, Zurich, Oslo and Copenhagen before heading to North America in Vancounver, B.C., on April 25. After the Seattle concert, the tour travels to 25 cities in the United States and Canada, including Los Angeles, Brooklyn, Toronto, Montreal, Chicago and Washington, D.C.
Tickets are $35.50-$121 and will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the KeyArena box office, ticketmaster.com or at 800-745-3000. More information at livenation.com.
Rosemary Ponnekanti: 253-597-8568, @rose_ponnekanti
Comments