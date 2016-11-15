New Kids on the Block, Boyz II Men, Paula Abdul tour to stop in Seattle

New Kids on the Block announced a summer tour Tuesday that will stop in Seattle, and includes two other music icons from the ’80s and ’90s.
Joining the ’90s boy band, which has seen a resurgence in recent years, will be pop artist Paula Abdul and R&B group Boyz II Men.
All three acts are scheduled to perform June 7 at Seattle’s KeyArena.
The tour, called The Total Package, will mark Abdul’s first in 25 years. It starts May 12 in Columbus, Ohio, and ends July 16 in Hollywood, Florida.
“Our fans know we love to bring them a party, and this tour is no exception.” NKOTB member Donnie Wahlberg said in a news release. “It’s not just a show, it’s an experience. Paula Abdul is such a pop icon and Boyz II Men are one of the best R&B acts of all time. It’s going to be a night of hit after hit.”
Ticket prices range from $25.95 to $194.95. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Saturday through Ticketmaster, although there are fan club presales that begin Wednesday.
Alexis Krell: 253-597-8268, @amkrell
