Matthew West, Crowder headline Christian music show at the Dome

Some of the biggest names in Christian music will be on stage Saturday when the Winter Jam Tour Spectacular stops at the Tacoma Dome.
The concert lineup includes singer-songwriters Matthew West and Crowder. Also scheduled to appear are Britt Nicole, RED, Mandisa, NewSong, KB/Tedashii and evangelist Tony Nolan. This year’s Pre-Jam Party will feature OBB, Sarah Reeves and Steven Malcolm.
The tour, billed as the largest annual Christian music tour, kicked off Nov. 8 in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and includes stops in Spokane, Boise, Portland and Los Angeles.
“We love bringing Winter Jam to the West Coast,” tour creator and NewSong founding member Eddie Carswell said in a statement. “We’re confident God has once again assembled a lineup of amazing artists who will touch hearts for his glory. We can’t wait to watch as arenas are transformed into houses of worship and celebration each night.”
Matthew West: A four-time Grammy Award nominee, West also has won multiple-ASCAP Christian Music Songwriter/Artist of the Year awards. The native of Illinois also is a Dove Award winner, as well as winning an American Music Award (2013), a Billboard Music Award (2014) and a K-LOVE Fan Award (2016). He also was nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for Original Music and Lyrics for “The Heart of Christmas” from the film of the same name.
In addition to selling more than 1.2 million albums of his work, West also has more than 130 songwriting credits to his name, including songs by Rascal Flatts, Scotty McCreery, Casting Crowns, Michael W. Smith, Amy Grant and Mandisa.
His latest album, “Live Forever,” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Christian Sales Chart. He has numerous No. 1 singles, including the recent "Grace Wins." His single “Hello, My Name Is” was No. 1 for a record-setting 17 straight weeks.
David Crowder: Better known as Crowder, the Texas native broke onto the scene in 2014, and has since earned two Grammy nominations, a Dove Award and numerous K-LOVE Fan Awards, as well as appeared at the Grand Ole Opry.
His first solo album, “Neon Steeple,” debuted at No. 8 on the Billboard 200. His second album, “American Prodigal,” was released in September and reached No. 1 on the U.S. Christian chart.
Crowder also has written penned two books including his acclaimed "Everybody Wants to Go to Heaven, but Nobody Wants to Die."
Britt Nicole: Born as Brittany Nicole Waddell in North Carolina, Nicole has found success on the Christian and mainstream charts. Her 2012 debut single, “Gold,” and 2013 hit “Ready or Not” each made it onto the Mainstream Top 40 list. “Gold” also received a Grammy nomination for best contemporary Christian music album in 2013.
Winter Jam Tour Spectacular
When: 6 p.m. Saturday. The doors will open and the Pre-Jam Party will begin at 5 p.m.
Where: Tacoma Dome, 2727 E. D St., Tacoma.
Tickets: $10, at the door only.
Information: 253-272-3663, tacomadome.org, jamtour.com.
