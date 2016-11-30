Neil Diamond to bring world tour to KeyArena

Rock legend Neil Diamond will play Seattle’s KeyArena on July 26 as part of his “50 Year Anniversary World Tour,” producers Live Nation announced Wednesday.
Diamond will begin the tour April 7 in Fresno, California, and visit cities around North America, Europe and the United Kingdom.
A Grammy Award winner and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame member, New York singer-songwriter Diamond’s 50-year career has included more than 125 million albums sold, 37 Top 40 singles, and 16 Top 10 albums in the U.S. and internationally.
His achievements include a Golden Globe award, a Kennedy Center Honor and the Sammy Cahn Lifetime Achievement Award, one of the highest honors for songwriters. Since the 1960s, songs such as “If You Know What I Mean,” “Desiree,” “Sweet Caroline” and “I’m a Believer” have topped charts, opened sporting events and inspired covers worldwide.
“Neil Diamond is more than just a music icon,” Michael Rapino, president and CEO of Live Nation, said in a statement. “His singular artistry and talent has left an indelible mark on American culture and helped shape the sound of popular music for five decades.”
The North American leg of the tour includes New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Toronto and Vancouver, BC. Dates in Europe and the U.K. will be announced later.
The 75-year-old Diamond is scheduled to perform at 8 p.m. July 26 at KeyArena. Tickets are $145 and will go on sale at 10 a.m. Dec. 9 at the KeyArena box office, ticketmaster.com, livenation.com or 800-745-3000. For more tour information, go to neildiamond.com.
Rosemary Ponnekanti: 253-597-8568, @rose_ponnekanti
