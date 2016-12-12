Lionel Richie and Mariah Carey coming to KeyArena next year

Lionel Richie, along with special guest Mariah Carey, will perform April 28 at KeyArena in Seattle.
The duo announced Monday morning they were joining forces for the “All the Hits” tour. The 35-show tour will start March 15 in Baltimore. The tour will include an April 27 stop at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia.
With more than 100 million albums sold worldwide, Richie has also won an Oscar, a Golden Globe and four Grammy Awards. He also is just one of two songwriters to have No. 1 records for nine years in a row. Some of his hits include “Endless Love,” “Lady,” “All Night Long” and “Say You, Say Me.” Richie also co-wrote, with Michael Jackson, “We Are the World” for USA For Africa. In addition to his successful solo career, the 66-year-old Richie gained fame while singing with The Commodores.
Carey has 18 No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, 17 of which she wrote herself. Her album sales have totaled more than 220 million worldwide. Among the hits for the 46-year-old are “Fantasy,” “Always Be My Baby,” “Hero,” “One Sweet Day,” and “We Belong Together.” Among the honors Carey has received are five Grammy Awards, 11 American Music Awards and being named “Artist of the Decade” by Billboard.
Tickets are $35.95-$495 and will go on sale at 10 a.m. Saturday at the arena box office, Ticketmaster.com, livenation.com and 800-745-3000.
