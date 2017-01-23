Sasquatch releases lineup for Memorial Day weekend music festival

Twenty One Pilots, Frank Ocean and Chance the Rapper will be the headliners for the 2017 Sasquatch Music Festival, set for May 26-28 at the Gorge Amphitheatre.
Now in its 16th year, the Memorial Day weekend concert has previously featured acts such as Beastie Boys, Bjork, Coldplay, Kayne West, R.E.M. and Mumford & Sons. The festival often places its lineup emphasis on indie rock bands and singer-songwriters, but also includes alternative rock bands, hip hop and electronic dance music.
Also part of this year’s lineup will be The Head & The Heart, The Shins, MGMT, Phantogram, Kiiara, Foxygen and Courtney Marie Andrews. Among the comedians scheduled to appear are Fred Armisen, Beth Stelling, Alice Atterlunch and Emmett Montgomery.
A full schedule has yet to be released.
Tickets for this year’s festival are $295, and they will go on sale at 10 a.m. Saturday at sasquatchfestival.com. The price of camping on the amphitheatre grounds is not included in the price of your wristband.
Santana coming to Chateau Ste. Michelle
Ten-time Grammy Award winner and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Carlos Santana will perform at 7 p.m. June 23-24 at Chateau Ste. Michelle.
In a career spanning 40 years, Santana has sold more than 100 millions albums worldwide.
Tickets for the show are $67-$146 and will go on sale at 10 a.m. Saturday. They will be available through Ticketmaster or by phone at 800-745-3000.
