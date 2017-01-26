Queen will be joined by Adam Lambert for Seattle performance

Queen and Adam Lambert will perform July 1 in Seattle as part of a 25-city tour across North America. The performance will be at KeyArena.
Brian May and Roger Taylor will be joined by Lambert, after a successful tour in 2016 that included stops in Latin and North America, Europe, Asia and Australia.
First meeting: The band and Lambert met during the finals of “American Idol” in 2009, when they sang “We Are The Champions” with “Idol” winner Kris Allen and Lambert. They performed with Lambert again in 2011 at the MTV European Music Awards. In 2012, the band and Lambert went on tour together for the first time. They have toured together every year since 2014.
Famed rockers: The British rock band formed in 1970, and released its debut album in 2013. Led by the vocals of Freddie Mercury, the band has released 18 No. 1 albums, and had 18 No. 1. singles. Album sales estimates range from 150 million-300 million.
Solo Lambert: With three solo albums to his credit, Lambert has sold more than 3 million albums worldwide. His debut album in 2009, “For Your Entertainment,” debuted at No. 3 on the U.S. Billboard 200 chart.
Tickets: They will go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Feb. 3, and will be available through livenation.com. Prices were not available at press time.
