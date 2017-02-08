Tacoma musicians will battle for title of Sound Off champion

Two Tacoma bands will take part when the Museum of Pop Culture holds its 16th annual Sound Off competition featuring 21-and-under bands and musicians from around Puget Sound.
The three semifinal events will be Friday (Feb. 10). The winners of each semifinal competition will advance to the finals March 11. The finals will also include a “wild card” band from the semifinalist pool chosen by a youth panel.
Each show will be emceed by Troy Nelson, host of KEXP-FM’s “Variety Mix.” Judges for the competition will be industry professionals. KEXP will broadcast live from the finals.
The order of performance will be determined by a random drawing right before each night’s all-ages show.
Winners of the competition will earn performance spots at Bumbershoot, Upstream Music Festival and Northwest Folklife. They will also get new gear, radio airplay and one-on-one consultations with music industry professionals.
Two of the semifinalists will be chosen to perform at Timber Outdoor Music Festival, while Fremont Abbey will select one semifinalist to perform at The Round.
Mission 253 will perform Friday (Feb. 10) in the first semifinal round.
The alternative pop band originally came together in 2013 through the Live It OutLoud rock music camp hosted by Ted Brown Music in Tacoma. They have also performed at Real Art, as well as the Pantages Theatre, Jazzbones and other venues.
Band members are Tanner Peavey (vocals, ukulele), Will Bentley (vocals, keyboard), Henry Harrison (guitar), Sam Colella (bass) and Raja Drah (drums).
Competing on Feb. 17 will be Griffin Ryan as Torpoise. A Tacoma Community College student, Ryan has played shows at Real Art Tacoma, El Corazon, The Crocodile and other venues.
He describes his sound as “if a Nintendo 64 was mashed together with a saxophone and a lucid dream.” He combines an electronic style with classical composers like Tchaikovsky to create dream-like tracks perfect for a long drive at night.
Sound Off
Show times: Each show will begin at 8 p.m., with the doors opening at 7 p.m.
Where: They will take place inside the Museum of Pop Culture’s Sky Church, 325 Fifth Ave. N., Seattle.
Tickets: $14 for the general public, $10 for youths ages 5-17 and MoPOP members. They are on sale now online.
Information: mopop.org.
