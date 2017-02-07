Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers add Seattle show to tour

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers will perform at Safeco Field in Seattle on Aug. 19.
That show, and one Aug. 17 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, B.C., were added Tuesday to the band’s already announced 40th anniversary tour. They also added second performances in Boston and Philadelphia.
The tour will open April 20 in Oklahoma City and run through the Seattle show.
Petty and his band are credited with being at the forefront of the heartland rock movement, along with Bruce Springsteen and Bob Seger. Since its start 40 years ago, the band has sold more than 80 million albums worldwide.
Studio albums: Also to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the release of their first album, the band has released two companion vinyl box sets featuring all of their studio albums. Volume One covers the nine albums released from 1976-1991, with Volume Two includes seven albums released from 1994-2014.
Opening act: The Lumineers will open the show that night. The American folk rock band is lead by Wesley Schultz, Jeremiah Fraites and Neyla Pekarek.
Tickets: Prices for the 7:30 p.m. show will be $49-$149. They go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday and will be available through livenation.com and Ticketmaster.
