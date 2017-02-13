Lady Antebellum joins Washington State Fair lineup

Lady Antebellum, a seven-time Grammy Award winning country trio, has joined this year’s lineup at the Washington State Fair.
The group will play Sept. 2 with Kelsea Ballerini and Brett Young opening the show.
Pre-sale tickets are available Wednesday. Tickets for the general public go on sale at 10 a.m. Saturday and range from $80 to $100. That includes fair admission.
Lady Antebellum has sold more than 18 million units, racked up nine number one hits and won awards like Billboard Music Awards, People’s Choice Awards and Teen Choice Awards.
They have also taken home “Vocal Group of the Year” trophies from the Academy of Country Music and the Country Music Association three years in a row.
After a brief break last year to pursue solo projects, Lady Antebellum’s song “You Look Good” recently hit airwaves and their sixth album, Heart Break, is set to be released June 9.
Kelsea Ballerini is the only female artist in country music history to go number one with her first three consecutive singles from a debut album.
Brett Young was a pitcher on the fast track to the Major Baseball League but took up songwriting after getting injured. He’s known for songs like “Sleep Without You,” “In Case You Didn’t Know” and “You Ain’t Here To Kiss Me.”
This year's state fair will run Sept. 1-24, but it will be closed Tuesdays and Sept. 6.
Nickelback will open the fair with a performance Sept. 1 and Jason Aldean will play Sept. 24.
Tickets will be available at thefair.com or 888-559-3247 from 7 a.m.-8 p.m. daily. Tickets also can be purchased at the state fair box office at Ninth Avenue Southwest and Meridian Street from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays.
