Hall of Fame band Metallica will rock CenturyLink Field

In support of its newest album, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band Metallica will perform Aug. 9 at CenturyLink Field. “WorldWired 2017” will be the heavy metal band’s first major North American tour since 2009.
The tour is in support of the band’s album, “Hardwire ... To Self-Destruct,” which was released in November. The tour will start May 10 in Baltimore, and include an Aug. 14 stop at BC Place in Vancouver.
Metallica was formed in 1981 by drummer Lars Ulrich and guitarist and vocalist James Hetfield. The current lineup includes longtime lead guitarist Kirk Hammett and bassist Robert Trujillo. The band has sold 110 million albums worldwide and earned eight Grammy Awards, two American Music Awards and was inducted into the rock hall in 2009.
Also performing: Joining Metallica on the stage will be Avenged Sevenfold and Gojira.
Tickets: Prices for the 6 p.m. show will range from $55-$155. They will go on sale to the public through livenation.com at 10 a.m. Friday. As a bonus, each purchased ticket will come with a copy of the band’s new album, as a CD or a digital download.
Jeffrey P. Mayor: 253-597-8640
Comments